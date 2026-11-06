100 Voices for Local News: Will You Be One of Them?



New Name. New Look. Same Trusted Local News.



Help Us Keep the Story Going!

Local news matters. It keeps us informed, connects our neighbors, holds decision-makers accountable, and gives our community a voice.

At Norwalk Current (formerly NancyOnNorwalk), our name may have changed, but our commitment to independent, community-focused journalism remains stronger than ever.

This week, we’re kicking off NewsMatch 2026 with a special challenge: 100 Voices for Local News!

We’re looking for 100 supporters who believe in the power of local journalism to step forward and make a gift, now through November 14th!

Will you be one of the first 100 to help us keep the story going?

Here’s the exciting part: When you give, your donation will be matched as part of our special NewsMatch Challenge! That means your generosity can go twice as far in supporting the independent reporting Norwalk depends on.

Whether you give $25, $50, $100, or more, every contribution helps us bring you the stories that matter—from local elections and government decisions to education, neighborhood developments, and the people shaping Norwalk’s future.

100 Voices. One Community. Countless Stories Worth Telling.



Our goal is to raise $70,000 during NewsMatch 2026, and we’re starting with 100 voices who believe Norwalk deserves strong, independent local news.

Be one of the 100. Make your voice count. Double your impact.

Together, we can ensure that the stories that matter to Norwalk continue to be told.

Your gift supports Norwalk Current’s independent, nonprofit journalism. Eligible donations will be matched through NewsMatch 2026, subject to program guidelines and available matching funds.

New Name. New Look. Same Trusted Local News. Help Us Keep the Story Going!