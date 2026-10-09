NORWALK, Conn. — The city has invested more than $17 million in drainage improvements in recent years, but all that work was no match for a nearly 6-inch Sept. 13 rainfall classified as a “500-year” storm, Norwalk Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares told the City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday.

“I do feel for everybody that got flooded on that day,” Valadares said during a presentation to the committee regarding the city’s response to the flooding. “It was a brutal storm, and Norwalk was hit very, very hard.”

The discussion came days before the remnants of Hurricane Isaias are expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to the area next week.

Valadares walked the committee through a presentation about the Sept. 13 storm and how the city tries to manage drainage and respond to requests from residents during high rainfalls that are becoming more and more common and prompt flash flooding throughout the city and region.

Nearly all of the 5.84 inches of rain fell within a three-hour period during the morning of Sept. 13, she said, noting the “500-year” classification means there’s a roughly 0.2 percent chance of such a rainfall occurring in a given year, she said.

Unfortunately, Valadares said, most of the drainage infrastructure in Norwalk is built for 25-, 50-, or 100-year storms. That’s higher than state DOT standards and is among the strictest in the area, she said, but when even more rain falls, it overwhelms the system and results in flooding.

“We got less than six inches in this storm, but the issue was we got it in three hours. If we got the same amount of rain spread within 24 hours, it would have been a 25-year storm, so the flood impact would have been much less,” she said.

Another important consideration, she said, is that planners have to be very mindful about increasing capacity without considering people downstream in the system.

“Sometimes you have the issue upstream, but you cannot just open everything,” Valadares said. “Otherwise, everybody downstream will get flooded. So we always have to check when we add capacity to those pipes that we’re installing if downstream of it the pipe will continue to be able to handle it.”

Beyond increasing capacity, she said the other major component of trying to prevent major flooding is preventive maintenance, with special attention to hotspots and problem areas before major storms.

“We are actively working on maintenance every single day,” Valadares said, noting a dedicated crew cleans catch basins every day, and cleaned 1,126 in 2025.

But the city has more than 9,000 total, and there is only so much manpower the operating budget can pay for.

“So are we doing everything that we need? No. We are still off. Look at the numbers,” Valadares said, asking residents to help where they can by keeping leaves and debris from blocking drains and catch basins. “It does help us.”

Residents can also help by reaching out as proactively as possible to have the city look into any issues by calling 203-854-3200, emailing customerservice@norwalkct.gov, or submitting a request through the Click & Request App.

Officials map out the calls to recognize any patterns and investigate further and then figure out if improvement projects are necessary.

“If there is a 10-year storm and an area is calling, we know that area is an issue,” Valadares said.

In the wake of the Sept. 13 storm, the city received 111 service requests, from areas that are especially prone to flooding, including South Norwalk and Ponus Ridge, where recent drainage work is having an impact.

“One thing that was very good is that some of the projects that we did, a lot of those people didn’t get flooded, or even if they get flooded, was not as intense as used to be,” Valadares said, noting that while drainage work may not stop flooding, it helps to mitigate it. “Sometimes there are houses that used to get 12 inches, 14 inches of water in their houses, and with a storm like Sept. 13, they may have got some water in, but not as much. Again, I’m not saying that is ideal, but we are able to reduce that impact.”

The city has completed $17.5 million in drainage improvements in the last four years, Valadares said, citing major projects in the Dreamy Hollow/Betts Brook area, Bonnybrook Road, Lockwood and Heather lanes, Chatham Drive and Cossitt Road, Flax Hill Avenue, Roton Avenue, and Grumman Avenue, and Taylor Farm as highlights.

Several more are in the design phase targeting areas throughout the city in the Broad River and Ponus Avenue areas, Glendenning Street, Bettswood Road and Barbara Drive, Rockmeadow Road, Wilson Avenue and Meadow Street, and Indian Spring Road.

“We are still investigating and have much more that will end up coming to this list,” Valadares said after noting the Ponus Avenue and Broad River projects would take first priority in the near term.

City Council members commended Valadares’ presentation before asking questions.

Council member James Frayer asked what work is entailed in the planning and design phase before projects can start. Valadares said sometimes the work requires permits from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection which can cause delays, and investigating possible issues and whether they can be fixed quickly without major work also takes some time.

If major work is needed, the city usually has to hire a consultant to design a standalone project, which usually requires an RFP.

“Usually from the beginning to the end of a design project is at least nine months, not considering permitting,” Valadares said, after which funding for construction must be secured, bids put out, received, and awarded by the council. “From the time when we identify a need to the point when we are able to break ground, it will be a good two years.”

Council member Richard Dellinger commended Valadares’ presentation, saying he wished everyone in the city would watch it, and asked her if she was surprised by any of the storm damage.

“I was surprised with the damage of the railroad bridge,” Valadares said, referring to debris from construction on the Metro-North tracks over Strawberry Hill Avenue washing out, covering the road in mud and prompting its closure for two days.

She said while most of the hardest-hit areas affected could have been predicted, there were a lot of homes that never had flooding that did Sept. 13, along with sewer backups caused by stormwater infiltration. “It was not a good storm, definitely. While I’m working here I hope I don’t have to deal with another one this big.”

“I really hope this is a 500-year event,” Anne Wennerstrand, the chair of the Public Works Committee, said.