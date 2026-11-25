Happy Thanksgiving, Norwalk! 🦃

It’s the most delicious week of the year, and we are so excited to celebrate it with you!

Our team is heading home for the rest of the week to hug their families, eat way too much food, and give thanks. And we have a lot to be thankful for.

YOU!

Every tip, every comment, every click, and every kind word makes this work worth doing. Thank you for making Norwalk Current part of your community and your holiday.

Don’t worry, we’re not disappearing! We’ll still be bringing you stories the rest of the week. The newsletters will just be a little lighter. And we’ll include this month’s “From the Archives,” so grab a slice of pie and take a trip back through Norwalk’s past!

From all of us at Norwalk Current, we hope your table is full, your gravy is hot, and your day is filled with the people you love. We’ll be back at full speed on Monday, rested, thankful, and ready to go!

Gobble gobble, Norwalk!

Ashley RK Smith