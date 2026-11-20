NORWALK, Conn. — About 100 people gathered in front of the police station Thursday morning for a formal dedication ceremony naming the plaza in honor of Harry Rilling, the former police chief and mayor.

Rilling’s successors in both roles, Police Chief James Walsh and Mayor Barbara Smyth, delivered remarks, as did Rilling’s wife, Lucia, before the dignitaries unveiled a plaque affixed to the front of the building lauding his “unwavering dedication, exemplary leadership, and enduring commitment to he people of Norwalk” which “have left a lasting legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.”

Rilling, who served in the police department from 1971 to 2012 before serving as mayor from 2013 to 2025, then stood at a podium and said it was hard to describe the gratitude he felt.

“Those of you who know me will probably be surprised that I’m at a loss for words,” he said. “This is very humbling. When you get recognized for doing a job that you love, serving the city that you love, it’s a little strange to me, but I appreciate it so much.”

Former police chief and mayor Harry Rilling speaks at a Nov. 19, 2026 ceremony naming the plaza at the police department in his honor. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

He thanked his wife and several members of his family in attendance, as well as the crowd gathered at the event, which included several current and former city officials, members of the City Council, and members of the Police Commission.

“I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support that you’ve given me,” he said. “Because I couldn’t have done anything if it wasn’t for the people here.”

Walsh began the ceremony by reading a letter Rilling, a 1965 Norwalk High School graduate, had written while first applying to become a cop following his honorable discharge from the Navy.

“I have served my country through my enlistment into the U.S. Navy, and feel that I would now like to serve the community where I was born and raised,” the letter read. “By serving in the local law enforcement agency, the position of a police officer is one that I would be proud to serve and be able to show respect for and enforce all the laws to the best of my ability.”

Rilling rose through the ranks before becoming police chief in 1995, a position he held for 17 years. Walsh said that during his tenure as chief, Rilling “vastly strengthened police and community relations,” standardized directives and policies to nation standards, and oversaw the construction of the new police headquarters. As mayor, Walsh said, Rilling modernized city government and led initiatives for new schools, SoNo’s economic revitalization, and sustainable green initiatives.

Throughout his career, Walsh said, Rilling “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public safety, integrity, and the well-being of our residents.”

Smyth echoed the sentiment.

“Today is a very special day in the city of Norwalk, and I am honored to be here as we recognize someone who has dedicated so much of his life to this community,” she said.

Mayor Barbara Smyth speaks at a Nov. 19, 2026 ceremony naming the plaza at the police department in honor of Harry Rilling. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

As police chief, she said, Rilling “understood this department not simply as an institution, but as a team of people who put themselves on the line every day to serve and protect our residents. And then he took that same commitment to public service and brought it to City Hall.”

“Harry, I want to thank you personally for your years of service, for your willingness to share your experiences and for the opportunity I have had to work with you and learn from you,” she said, adding that Thursday’s dedication meant more than just a sign on the building. “For the officers who come through here every day, for the residents who visit, and for the generations of public servants who will walk through these doors, Harry’s name will serve as a reminder of a lifetime dedicated to Norwalk.”

Rilling’s wife told Smyth her words “said it all.”

“Honey, you deserve it, and then some,” Lucia Rilling said, hoping that future generations would be inspired by his example to serve the community as he did. “I am happy and honored and proud to have been your right hand person.”

Lucia Rilling speaks at a Nov. 19, 2026 ceremony naming the plaza at the police department in honor of her husband, Harry Rilling. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

Rilling thanked Lucia for “being my right hand, my strength, my guidance,” as well as the rest of his family for “all the wonderful support they’ve given me over the years.”

“When I was not able to be home for special days or special birthdays or holidays, I know how difficult it had to be,” he said, before thanking those gathered for the ceremony, as well as his successor as mayor.

“I can’t think of anybody right now who I would rather have followed me into that seat,” he said to Smyth. “You’re doing a remarkable job.”