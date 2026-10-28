ADA Transition Committee elects new leadership 

NORWALK, Conn. — Former ADA Transition Committee Chair Carol Frank resigned from her position due to scheduling conflicts at the committee’s special meeting on Oct. 21.

The committee elected Derick Demarche and James McClellan as co-chairs.

“I’m disabled myself and I really feel it’s really important to firmly advocate for people with disabilities so that we’re not isolated and can participate in the city as much as possible,” McClellan said.

McClellan added that he wanted to “bring more attention to the struggles and issues that disabled people have, especially with compliance to the ADA.”

Other business

Norwalk ADA Coordinator William Hnatuk updated the committee on the City Hall Drive Curb Ramp Project and the Concert Hall Restroom Renovation Project.

The City Hall Drive Curb Ramp Project is complete, Hnatuk said. The project involved building two new curb ramps to connect the accessible parking spaces to City Hall.

Both the men’s and women’s bathrooms lost a stall to accommodate the ADA-required accessible stall, Hnatuk added.

“The current phase of the curb ramp and sidewalk improvements along City Hall Drive have just completed and I hope to continue where we left off in the next fiscal year. There are still some areas of sidewalk that need improvement,” Hnatuk said in a statement.

The ADA Transition Committee also announced three new projects: the Senior Center Courtyard/Ramp Project, the Gallaher Mansion Elevator Project and lowering the service counters at City Hall.

“The Senior Center Courtyard/Ramp project was identified for accessibility improvements when the Senior Center received a grant to rebuild their courtyard,” Hnatuk wrote in his statement.

The Gallaher Mansion “was originally constructed with an elevator that was in disrepair and would no longer meet building and safety codes so we are in the process of seeking installation of a new elevator in the existing shaft which will allow access to people of all abilities while maintaining the building’s historical integrity,” Hnatuk wrote.

On the City Hall project, Hnatuk said that “lowering the heights of counters allows us to provide equal access to services for people with disabilities without having to make other accommodations.”

“These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to creating a city where all residents can navigate public spaces safely and independently,” said Norwalk Mayor Barbara Smyth in a statement.

“We will continue to identify opportunities to improve accessibility throughout Norwalk and ensure our city is welcoming and inclusive for all,” Smyth continued in her statement.

The next meeting of the ADA Transition Committee will be Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. in room 231 of City Hall, at 125 East Ave. and will be broadcast on Zoom.