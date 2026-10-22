NORWALK, Conn. — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve plans for further development of a park on the grounds of the former power plant on Manresa Island.

It will be some time before the expected crowds begin arriving, with many details about how the park will operate still to be ironed out.

But in a prepared statement, park officials said the vote “marks a critical milestone for Manresa Wilds, replacing the property’s prior path toward waterfront housing and allowing for the future park’s public access, ecological restoration, and adaptive reuse of the former power plant as a year-round hub for education, research, and community life.”

“We founded Manresa Island Corp. to take responsibility for this site’s cleanup and create something enduring for Norwalk and the region,” said philanthropists Austin and Allison McChord, the 125-acre property’s owners, in the statement. “Thousands of people have helped shape Manresa Wilds over the past two years, and we’re grateful to the community and the commission for the care they’ve brought to this process. This vote brings us one step closer to unlocking a remarkable stretch of Norwalk’s waterfront to the public again.”

Wednesday’s vote marked the end of a months-long process of public hearings and deliberations during which many neighbors living in the area voiced strong concerns about the application for a special zoning district and eventual four-phase development of a variety of educational and recreational activities. Principally, residents of nearby properties worried about potential traffic in the two-lane roads leading in and out of the area.

But as commission members and staff members noted, the approval also marks the beginning of additional review and possible modifications of the plans as more phases of the park’s development are presented and other issues could present themselves. During the public hearing process park planners modified plans by reducing lighting, the size of an outdoor classroom, and eliminating hotel and lodging uses, among other changes.

“Each phase is going to come back as a new special permit application, and what you’re approving is really the conceptual master plan,” Planning and Zoning Director Steve Kleppin said, pointing out that each of the park’s subsequent three phases of development would be required to submit a new traffic study, which would likely be peer-reviewed.

Further scrutiny will come from the Office of the State Traffic Administration due to the park’s likely classification as a “major traffic generator.”

“Traffic analysis will continue as the site continues to develop,” commission member Tammy Langalis said later during the meeting.

“The Commission’s approval gives us the framework to continue the careful work of making this site safe, healthy, and accessible to all,” said Jessica Vonashek, Executive Director of Manresa Island Corp., in a statement. “As detailed design and technical studies advance, we’ll continue working closely with our neighbors, the City, Connecticut DEEP, and our project partners to bring this shared vision for Manresa Wilds to life.”

The statement said the property “will be the largest privately funded environmental cleanup and publicly accessible park project in Connecticut history via an initial estimated $410 million investment” from the McChords’ charitable foundation.

The commission has already approved the first phase of the project, the Northern Forest, which is currently under construction and expected to open next year with more than a mile of trails. The second phase is targeted for 2032, and includes the adaptive reuse of the Turbine Hall and Administrative Building on the property, as well as most of the landscaping, restoration of wetlands and cedar swamps, a community pool and pavilion, and “nature play” areas.

During public hearings, supporters of the project cited the unique opportunity presented by the efforts led by the McChords, who have already spent millions to begin cleaning up environmental contamination on the property, contrasting it with other possible uses there such as more housing.

While commission members discussed plenty of fine details prior to their vote Wednesday — including several minutes of debate on the usage of the word “that” or “which” in certain clauses — they opted to leave some issues to subsequent applications, such as whether to exempt school-related events from certain attendance limits.

Louis Schulman, who raised concerns about large events when the commission began its deliberations last week, said the issue was still on his mind.

“I’m still a little bit uncomfortable with the numbers,” Schulman said, worrying the draft approval as prepared allowed up to four events monthly up to 500 people. “I would really like to see that number lowered. Basically, we’re allowing one event almost every weekend … That’s an awful lot of impact on the surrounding community.”

Commission member Diana Lenkowsky agreed.

“I just think it’s a heavy lift for the neighborhood and the traffic situation,” she said.

Park officials have said they will limit public parking to 200 spaces on-site using a reservation system and app. Additional concepts, such as using parking spots at the SoNo collection and shuttling visitors on buses, have also been floated.

While Schulman said that park officials could come back to the commission if they could demonstrate a hardship requiring modification, member John Hubers said he preferred giving more latitude to begin.

“I think restricting them down and having to come back over and over and over again for more permits doesn’t make much sense to me,” he said. “I’d rather give them the reasonable amount of bandwidth now and work with them to stay with it.”

Langalis agreed, referring to how many kids regularly go to schools every day.

While initial estimates said the park could attract more than a million visitors a year, subsequent studies cited last month by park officials revised that figure downward drastically, with traffic consultants estimating only two additional vehicles per minute above the current peak figure of six vehicles with the reservation system in use.

Commission member Harvey Jones noted that more details could be teased out during traffic impact studies as the park applies to open more phases.

“If we took no further action on this application ever, nothing would ever get built,” he said.

Language approved Wednesday said the park would be restricted to no more than four events per month with attendance between 151 and 400 guests, and no more than four events per year exceeding 400 guests.

After the vote to approve, which came after roughly an hour and a half of discussion Wednesday on the application that followed two and a half hours of deliberations last week, Commission Chair Chapin Bryce thanked residents who offered comments on the plan during months of public hearings over the summer.

“Thank you so much for everyone who had a chance and provided input on this very large and significant application for Norwalk,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Liz Suchy, an attorney representing Manresa Wilds, thanked the commission’s members for their review and approval.

“It’s been a long few months,” she said. “Thank you for your attention, your thoughtful commentary, your deliberations, and we are looking forward to moving forward with this wonderful opportunity for the city. On behalf of Mr. and Mrs. McChord, thank you very much for everything you’ve done.”