NORWALK, Conn. — Rumors that some Board of Education (BOE) members wanted to replace Chair Howard White hung over Tuesday’s meeting, where the board voted 5-4 to table the nomination of Garrett Oliver as vice chair until next month.

The BOE has gone without a vice chair for nearly 10 months, since BOE member Sheri McCready-Pritchett declined the position.

The rumors came up immediately during public comment. Norwalk NAACP President Brenda Penn-Williams spoke first and voiced support for White. She also made an unsubstantiated claim that someone is trying to sabotage him.

“I’ve been receiving some disturbing calls of people on this board trying to sabotage our chair.” President of the Norwalk NAACP Brenda Penn-Williams

Lynne Moore, president of the BOE Coalition of Unions, credited White with fostering more regular dialogue between union leaders and district officials. Several parents also praised White’s leadership; Daisy Sebastian said she hoped rumors of a move to replace him as chair were untrue, while Zena King urged the board to address the rumors and keep students first.

Member Diana Carpio said the delay had “nothing to do with overthrowing” White; instead, it was about giving the board more time to discuss and think it over.

“It’s very important to have a chair, vice chair, and a secretary.” Norwalk Board of Education Chair, Howard White

After member Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig seconded the motion to name Oliver, Board Secretary Ashley Gulyas moved to table the vote for a month. She said she agrees the board needs a vice chair but is not ready to vote. “This recommendation was only brought to us a few days ago, and I feel that we have more to discuss.”

BOE member Nellie Cole seconded the pause, “We have already been 10 months. I think one more month, just so we could have further discussion, would be not out of line.”

Others wanted to vote right away. “I’m in support of Garrett Oliver stepping up in the role that’s been vacant for almost a year,” said BOE member Marcus Jaime.

Flaherty-Ludwig also supported Oliver, citing the superintendent search. “I think, particularly since we’re having a search for a superintendent, it would be good to have one more person on your team.”

After the vote, White said he did not understand the delay. “To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t understand what the tabling is all about,” he said.

He argued that one more month would not matter after 10 months without a vice chair. “Not one person stepped up,” White said, adding that no one had volunteered. He said the move was “not about power” and was about what is best for the board.

McCready-Pritchett answered that the right way to fill the job would have been to let everyone say whether they were interested.

“It would have been appropriate to make sure that everyone had an opportunity to voice their interest in the role, and not just self-select.” Norwalk Board of Education Member Sheri McCready-Pritchett

White replied that the right way was to put it on the agenda, “to have a caucus and have a conversation.” He said he would not go back and forth, and the board moved on to its next item.

The board is expected to take up the vice chair vote again at its business meeting next month.