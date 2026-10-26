NORWALK, Conn. — Representatives from the owner of a six-story Connecticut Avenue office building told the Planning and Zoning Commission last week that if they aren’t able to convert it to residential units they’ll likely demolish it and build retail there instead.

Under current zoning regulations, 535 Connecticut Ave., a 179,000-square-foot building with 500 parking spots, could be converted into 45 multi-family units, according to Elizabeth Suchy, an attorney representing Bow Tie Partners, the owner of the 1.7-acre property.

Speaking to the commission for a “pre-application discussion” for the second time following an initial presentation in May, Suchy said a residential conversion is what makes the most sense for the property.

“It’s entirely vacant as it was when we talked to you back in May,” Suchy said. “The office market is soft and it’s not showing signs of improvement. In order for us to make it viable for the office market it would require a new facade, new mechanicals, and that, coupled with the rentals we could achieve, just doesn’t seem to make it cost-effective. We looked at half residential and half office. We looked at other opportunities such as healthcare, but they all just don’t seem to work.”

The property’s ebbing fortunes as an office destination are reflected in official valuation by the city. In 2002, the property was assessed at $36.2 million, according to assessor’s office data, and was $26 million in 2012. Its assessment is now just shy of $8 million.

The owners had initially thought they could repurpose the building into around 175 units, Suchy said, but that would require denser regulations akin to those employed for the repurposing of two former Merritt 7 office buildings into 300 residential units.

“We’d like to see if you’re interested again in working with us to come up with a density of more like 96 units,” Suchy said, adding that the developer would make 15% of the units affordable, instead of the 10% required by the regulations.

Brooke Sugaski, Bow Tie’s vice president of operations, told the commission that of the 2 million square feet of office space in the city, 24% is currently vacant, with industry forecasts estimating it to decrease only to 23.7% in 2030.

If office leasing is picking up in Norwalk, it is in more recently built “Class A” space with more amenities and tenant improvement allowances to attract higher end tenants, Sugaski said. The building at 535 Connecticut Ave., by contrast, which was built in 1988, is classified as “Class C” office space.

“This the building won’t return to office use,” she said. “So the real choices here are adaptive reuse or demolition, and a use that’s consistent with existing zoning. We think that the adaptive reuse into residential units is more sustainable and a better choice, the highest and best use for this property.”

Answering a question from Commission Chairman Chapin Bryce, Suchy suggested a text amendment allowing the higher density development throughout the CD-3C zone currently covering Connecticut Avenue.

Commission member Ana Tabachneck suggested making some of the affordable units at a lower percentage of the state median income at “some combination to get more income levels in there.”

“That’s something that would be of great need and interest,” she said.

Bryce said he appreciated what the developers said regarding office space, and once lived in a converted office building himself, but was still a bit “torn” on the matter.

“I am someone who would like to see more more housing options for sure,” he said. “I do worry about losing something that is well shaped for for an office use.”

Planning and Zoning Director Steve Kleppin said he struggling to embrace the concept philosophically.

“My two cents is that if you’re going to give give up something like this, you really need to get something significant back in exchange for giving up density here,” he said.

Bryce agreed.

“The CD-3C is a is a big zone for us to be thinking about on the density side,” he said.

Answering a question from commission member Louis Schulman, Kleppin said PZC staff hadn’t calculated how many apartments could potentially be built out on affected properties within the zone, which stretches along Connecticut Avenue, Westport Avenue, and most of Main Street and Main Avenue. Commission members also discussed the possible property tax implications of the conversion.

A screenshot from the city’s interactive zoning map showing the CD-3C zone, colored maroon red and outlined in bright blue.

“The office market’s not ideal, but it has been improving quite a bit over the last six, 12 months from where it was,” Kleppin said, referencing activity at nearby 200 Connecticut Ave. “Office space is already a small quantity overall, so anything you do to shrink that further, I’m not sure if that’s a good idea.”

The apartments would be in the range of 1,300 to 1,600 square feet, with a mix of 1.5-bedroom and 2-bedroom units. Commission member Diana Lenkowsky asked what kind of rents they’d be looking for. Sugaski said the market dictated about $2,800.

Suchy and Sugaski said they’d review their plans further with Benjamin Moss, Bow Tie Partners’ co-founder and managing partner, and others at the company.

Lenkowsky asked what the owners’ ultimate plan is if the conversion isn’t approved “relatively close to what you’re asking for?”

“The other option is to demolish the building and pursue a retail commercial use in the zone that’s permitted,” Sugaski said.