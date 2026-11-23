NORWALK, Conn. — If you plant it, they will come.

The first phase of the Manresa Wilds park to open to the public next year will be its 28-acre Northern Forest — and one of the first things to greet visitors at its entrance will be a fast-growing, densely planted forest of more than 600 trees, shrubs and other native species.

The vision is for the Miyawaki forest — named for Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, who popularized the concept of fast-growing planted spaces in predominantly urban environments — to form a dramatic trailhead to wow guests as it gets taller and fills in. But ecologically, its oaks will drop acorns to form a seedbed to help repopulate the rest of the forest, while the plantings will also sustain insect species that will then draw birds to the site, increasing its biodiversity.

“It’s kind of like you’re stacking the deck in your favor, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Mary Ellen Lemay, conservation director at the Aspetuck Land Trust, which partnered with Manresa Wilds on the project. “So this will be a good size early mature forest in 20 years, not 200 years.”

Lemay said officials from the organization toured the island in January and first mentioned the idea of a micro-forest. The group has planted several of the forests in Bridgeport, and Manresa’s will be the second in Norwalk, following the first at Meadow Street Park.

Many of the first such forests were planted at former industrial sites in Japan, Lemay said, noting Manresa’s history as the location of a coal-burning power plant.

“To have a post-industrial site like this be transformed and given back to nature, but also open to the community, is just like a dream project that you don’t see that often,” she said.

Troy Deering, Manresa Wilds’ project manager of design and construction, said the project was a perfect fit for the educational mission of the Northern Forest, which will feature three “pockets” called Eco, Gather, and Learn connected by trails.

“It’s all revolving around different aspects of forest restoration,” Deering said. “So having our great partner aspect right in front is a perfect place. It’s something that will grab their eye and make them start observing right away.”

Aspetuck Land Trust Conservation Director Mary Ellen Lemay and Manresa Wilds Project Manager of Design & Construction Troy Deering talk at the site of a Miyawaki forest on Manresa Island Nov. 20, 2026. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

The micro-forest was planted last week on 1,100 feet of sloping ground near the park’s entrance. A total of 614 plants — 104 canopy forming trees, 80 smaller trees, 114 interior shrubs, 106 sweet fern border plants, and 204 more for a lower herbaceous layer — were planted roughly 18 inches apart.

The plants are mostly knee-high or shorter, and will grow some, but not too much before the opening of the forest next year.

“We know it’s not going to be at its full glory on day one,” Deering said. “It’s going to be beautiful, but the goal here is not to start with super ornamental plants, it’s to restore the forest and bring it back to the more native environment.”

The Northern Forest itself features tens of thousands of plants of similar size, he said, with the goal of keeping the forest “growing and thriving,” Deering said.

“Next year you’ll be able to see a mixture of juvenile trees,” he said. “We will have some specimen trees that are new too, five to 10 years old. But it’s that real good mixture and balance to help remediate, restore the forest, and keep it going to the future. That’s really the goal.”