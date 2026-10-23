BIC inks deal to move corporate HQ to Merritt 7

NORWALK, Conn. — City officials and business leaders are celebrating the recent announcement by global consumer products company BIC that it is moving its U.S. corporate headquarters to the city.

The famous manufacturer of pens, lighters, razors and other goods will move about 220 full-time employees from Shelton to 501 Merritt 7, leasing 32,000 square feet at the building beginning in the second quarter of 2027, according to a statement from the company.

Those working in the office will include teams from marketing, sales, commercial strategy, finance, human resources, supply chain, communications, legal, procurement, technology and other functions, according to the company, which is based in France but has had offices in Connecticut since 1958. The statement said the move “reflects the evolving needs of BIC and its team members as a global business.”

Mayor Barbara Smyth said Thursday the move is also a reflection of the city’s strengths as a destination for businesses and employees.

“I’m really excited that BIC has chosen Norwalk,” Smyth said. “They’ve been part of the Connecticut landscape for many years. They recognize all that Norwalk has to offer.”

“Businesses really do see the value of Norwalk,” the mayor said. “We’ve seen a lot of young people moving here, and that creates an energy. We have great neighborhoods, restaurants, businesses, with highways and our proximity to New York City is excellent.”

Jay Habansky, the city’s chief of economic and community development, echoed the sentiment, saying the move is the latest in a string of positive business news.

“In 2026 alone, we have seen investment from major global players like BIC, Silgan Holdings, Mitsubishi HC Capital America and others choosing to relocate and expand operations here in Norwalk,” he said. “These regionally significant relocations reflect a confidence in Norwalk and Connecticut, as a place where globally recognized companies can remain competitive and are choosing to do business.”

While the mayor said the city did not actively try to lure the company to move, Habansky noted officials are “always leveraging strong relationships with commercial real estate partners, our network of brokers and our partners at the State of Connecticut, to attract new businesses to Norwalk and keep them here in Connecticut.”

“We work with all our partners to remain an attractive community for investment in a very competitive region,” he said.

While the Class A Merritt 7 office park has been home to major corporate tenants for years, the office sector took a major, worldwide hit during the COVID-19 pandemic from which it has yet to fully recover. Two buildings at the complex along Main Avenue are currently being converted to nearly 300 housing units.

While the regional commercial office market “still has its challenges,” Habansky said moves like BIC’s and others are reason for optimism.

“I believe Norwalk’s strengths continue to be our business-friendly environment, accessibility to regional talent and the transportation network, high-quality office inventory and an exceptional quality of life,” he said. “These variables tend to influence the motivation for companies that are making long-term location decisions. From an economic development standpoint, we remain focused on retaining and growing the businesses we already have and attracting new employers that value Norwalk’s strengths.”

Shannon O’Toole Giandurco, president and CEO of Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, agreed.

“We’re excited to welcome BIC to Norwalk,” she said. “Having another major company choose Norwalk for its headquarters speaks to the strength of our city, our local economy, and the opportunities Norwalk offers businesses of all sizes. It’s also great news for our local restaurants, shops, and businesses that will benefit from having more people working in the city. We look forward to welcoming BIC and helping them connect with the Norwalk community.”

BIC will maintain its lighter manufacturing plant in Milford and is evaluating options for its Shelton property, the company said.