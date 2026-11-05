Bike/Walk Commission lacks quorum, postpones meeting

NORWALK, Conn. — The Bike/Walk Commission’s meeting on Nov. 2 was postponed because the commission lacked a quorum.

The meeting agenda said they were supposed to hear the 2026 annual report, discuss plans and budget for 2027 and discuss commissioner onboarding and the Community Speaker Program.

Greg Pacelli, the transportation planner in Norwalk’s Transportation, Mobility and Parking Department, announced that the meeting would have to be postponed because the commission chair, Emily Burnaman, and some other commissioners of the Bike/Walk Commission were not able to be in attendance.

Jenn McMurrer, the Director of Communications in Mayor Smyth’s office said, “Commissioners have lives outside of the commissions they serve and sometimes they are not able to attend, but most of the time they are, the meeting happens, and there is no issue.”

“This was one of those cases where there was no quorum so they could not host the meeting,” McMurrer continued.

What else was on the agenda

The Bike/Walk Commission was also supposed to discuss four items of old business, the meeting’s agenda read.

The commission was set to discuss the program time, location, Commission responsibilities, volunteers, supplies, and final outreach for World Remembrance Day, the agenda read.

Another point of discussion was going to be education, safety, and Board of Education Policy 5038, including Open Streets 2027.

The commission was going to identify a lead, preliminary location criteria, partners, and

the next planning milestone of next year’s Open Streets, according to the agenda.

The next point of discussion was going to be outreach, including, their November newsletter and World Day of Remembrance promotion; website ownership and priority updates.

Lastly, the Bike/Walk Commission was set to finalize the nomination form, criteria, flyer, review process, and launch date of the Norwalkie Award.

The next meeting of the Bike/Walk Commission is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. over Zoom.