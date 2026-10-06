Bike/Walk Commission to weigh in on school e-bike ban proposal

NORWALK, Conn. — Members of the city’s Bike/Walk Commission are looking to provide input to school officials prior to a vote on a proposed Board of Education policy prohibiting students from having e-bikes on school properties.

The school board was poised to vote on a blanket e-bike ban on all school properties at all times at a meeting last month but tabled the issue unanimously after public comments asking them to review the policy further.

One of those asking for the delay was Bike/Walk Commission member Becca Stoll, who said during the commission’s meeting Wednesday that among the possible issues was that the policy as written could be too broad.

“How does that work for parents doing drop-off, pick-up with e-bike, [visitors] arriving by e-bike, someone going to see the high school play via e-bike?” Stoll said.

Bike/Walk Commission Chair Emily Burnaman said the school board’s policy committee would be meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. if any commissioners wanted to share input directly, and that she hoped to connect with school officials prior if possible. The full board could possibly vote on the policy at their next business meeting, scheduled for Oct. 20.

“I’m very happy that we’re having these conversations,” Burnaman said, urging other members of the commission to share their thoughts. “They’ve made amendments. I’m really glad to see they’re giving this a lot of thought.”

A draft of the policy on the Board of Education’s website includes an addition permitting e-bike use for all non-students 18 and older, noting they cannot be parked “within 50 feet of any building at any time.”

“A designated area for e-bike/scooter parking will be identified at each building for non-students,” the draft policy reads, noting later that school faculty and staff must inform administrators of any e-bike use and obtain proper parking credentials.

The Bike/Walk Commission’s website features a section dedicated to e-bike safety with an overview of state laws, an e-bike smart course, guidance for parents and youth, and a PDF library. Commissioners also discussed producing a new e-bike safety flyer with more information during their meeting Wednesday.

At a meeting of the Board of Education’s Policy Committee last month, District safety supervisors Jonathan Kinne and Vidal Gonez presented the policy alongside Norwalk Fire Marshal Troy Donohue and Police Chief James Walsh.

Kinne said the biggest concern is fire danger. The lithium-ion batteries in the devices are not allowed inside school buildings, he said, and there is no reliable way to stop students from bringing them in or to safely charge them on campus.

“Keeping them away from main entrances, even if they’re outside, and/or providing adequate charging stations are things we do not have and cannot provide, nor can we police on school grounds,” Kinne said.

Donohue described a chain reaction inside damaged lithium batteries called thermal runaway, where heat spreads uncontrollably from one battery cell to the next. He said the city has already responded to several fires linked to e-bikes and e-scooters, some of which forced families out of their homes.

Walsh said his department has investigated four serious crashes involving e-bikes in the past six weeks alone, and that the e-bike rider was at fault in every one. Officers have taken more than 50 e-bikes off the street since early July, he said, and some riders have painted over the labels that show a bike’s motor wattage, making it harder for police to tell which state rules apply.

“We understand this is a new phenomenon, and sort of the messaging and the education has not caught up with the use,” Walsh said.