NORWALK, Conn. — As the sun rises, many Norwalkites are already busy with the holiday. Turkeys sit in brine. Cranberries wait on the chopping board. Parents buckle tiny tots into the car for the annual trip to grandmother’s house. Others fit a little Thanksgiving into their workday, stopping in for a quick plate before a shift or packing leftovers from an early celebration.

Families, friends, and neighbors set their differences aside to share what they’re thankful for. With winter just around the corner, the days feel quieter and softer.

But South Norwalk hasn’t always been so peaceful. More than 140 years ago, just days before Thanksgiving, a fight over hatters’ pay exploded and divided the community.

From Farms to Factories

The 1800s were a turbulent time for the United States. After gaining independence from British rule, demand for U.S. resources soared. The economy grew at an incredible pace as the country shifted from farming to manufacturing. Steam engines made transportation easier, and railroads and canals spread across the nation.

But many of these changes came with a cost. Rapid industrialization led to harsh working conditions and low wages. Factories needed workers’ labor. By banding together in unions, workers could negotiate for better conditions.

Norwalk was no different.

Hat Town

In South Norwalk, the booming industry was hat making. By the 1880s, South Norwalk had more than twelve hat manufacturers. Nearly 35% of workers, around 2,000 people, worked in the factories.

In November 1884, four hat manufacturers teamed up and decided to cut wages by 10 percent — for the second time that year — claiming it was necessary because wages ate up a disproportionate amount of their profits.

They were Crofut & Knapp, Alden Solmans Co., Coffin, Hurlbutt, & Co., and the Adams Brothers Co. They said they banded together to set uniform wages across their shops and bring Norwalk pay down to match other towns.

They also wanted workers tied to wages fixed for a whole season, so the manufacturers could keep their businesses steady.

The Morning Journal-Courier, Nov 27, 1884, page 2

When the union hatters walked out, the companies came back with a different offer. They would let the hatters keep their old pay if they quit the union.

That’s when the walkout became a strike.

Lines Are Drawn

Andrew J. Crofut, co-owner of Crofut & Knapp. and newly elected state representative, boasted that he would crush the union when he took his seat in the state House of Representatives.

The manufacturers began bringing in non-union workers, called “foul” hatters, from New York and New Jersey.

The striking hatters formed committees to meet foul hatters at Grand Central Station and urge them to go back home. Foul hatters who still didn’t turn back met another committee at the Norwalk station. If a foul hatter agreed to turn back, the union would pay for their tickets home.

In response, the manufacturers set up their own welcoming committees at the South Norwalk Station.

The Meriden Daily Republican, Dec 6, 1884, page 3

On Dec. 6, 11 foul hatters arrived at the South Norwalk Station. That evening, two representatives for Crofut, the mayor, and the police escorted the foul hatters to the factory on Water Street. About 400 to 500 striking hatters followed them, taunting and “hooting.”

Depending on who you asked, it was either a mob or a quiet night. The manufacturers sent Governor Thomas M. Waller this telegram:

The manufacturers of South Norwalk would most respectfully call upon you for protection, the city is in the hands of a mob. Our lives and property being in danger. The mayor and sheriff are unable to give us the requisite assistance.

Gov. Waller told them his representatives would look into it.

The sheriff wired back:

No riots, nor disorder, nor fires at South Norwalk. The city perfectly quiet and good order prevails.

Union leaders told the press they would use all peaceful methods to convince people from other towns not to take the jobs. In the end, two stones were thrown, but no one was seriously injured.

A Town Split in Two

With so much of South Norwalk’s economy tied to the industry, the conflict spilled out of the factories and across the country.

The Meriden Daily Republican, Jan 8, 1885, page 1

Everyone had to pick a side. Coal merchant Leonard & Son and Scofield & Hoyt Dry Goods refused to sell to hatters, so supporters of the hatters boycotted them in return. Mrs. Goodwin had to stop renting rooms to foul hatters after grocers refused to supply her.

The Knights of Labor, a national labor group, sent notices to 150 cities asking people to boycott hats made by the South Norwalk manufacturers in the strike. Members contacted hat sellers in their areas and urged them to stop selling those hats until the strike was settled.

Both foul hatters and striking hatters reported being harassed, with voices calling out to them in the middle of the night.

For weeks, the strike was fought mostly with words and empty shopping carts. Then someone brought a bomb.

“Dastardly Dynamiters”

On January 18, 1885, at 11 p.m., someone set off a cartridge filled with explosives against the window of Crofut & Knapp factory No. 2.

The blast destroyed the 4-inch-thick stone windowsill; every window on that side of the building broke. Inside, several sewing machines and materials were destroyed. Engineer George Youngs, who was in the shop’s engine room, described the explosion as “an ear-splitting crash.”

Police quickly determined that “an attempt had been made to blow up the building.”

Mayor Nelson Taylor called a meeting of the common council the next day at noon. Leaders decided to put more police on patrol and to offer $500 for the arrest and conviction of whoever caused the explosion.

Stamford Advocate, Jan 23, 1885, page 2

Fingers quickly pointed to the hatters, but union leaders denied it. They suggested the manufacturers planted the bomb themselves and offered their own $200 reward for catching the bomber.

A striker told the New Haven Register:

“The manufacturers are in worse straits than we are. They want to get sympathizers to come here to work. You’ll see that the cartridge was put where it could do the least possible damage and do any at all. The whole scheme is only a deep trick of the enemy, but deep as it is, it wont work.”

That theory grew from more than just the hatters’ word. Richard Golden, editor of the South Norwalk Sentinel and a former mayor, often published pro-manufacturer columns, and Golden himself was a foul hatter working at a Crofut & Knapp shop.

Just two hours after the explosion, the weekly paper published a special edition. It included a “two-column article, carefully written, and carefully proofread, outlining the disaster and denouncing the strikers who were charged with the crime in the most unmeasured terms.”

The New Haven Register was skeptical, suggesting the Sentinel must have known about the explosion ahead of time:

“There is scarcely a typographical error in it, and if the force of this weekly paper can, at the deadest hour of the night, procure material for a two-column news article, and put it in type without an error, in two hours’ time, the champion newspaper men and printers of the country are to be looked for in South Norwalk.”

No one ever found out who set off the bomb.

The Paper Under Fire

Stamford Advocate, Jun 5, 1885, page 2

Many Norwalkites were not happy with the Sentinel’s coverage of the strike, and they said so. In January, a striking hatter wrote in, accusing the Sentinel of printing untrue claims about the strike. The paper fired back, calling him unreasonable. It stood by its view that the strikers were behind the factory explosion and warned that boycotts would ruin South Norwalk.

The hatters then boycotted the paper. They told the Sentinel‘s advertisers they would not support any business that bought ad space there.

Golden’s paper ran editorials against boycotts, calling them “un-American” or a “hydra-headed foreign monster.” The back-and-forth between the paper and the community it served lasted months longer than the strike itself.

The fight got so heated that it became news itself, with papers as far away as Hartford reporting on it. Still, it didn’t seem to hurt the paper much. The Ridgefield Press reported, “Golden of the South Norwalk Sentinel was there looking none the worse for the boycotting his journal has received; in fact, he seems to be thriving under it.”

By June, the boycott had faded without changing much. The strike, however, was a different story.

The Strike Ends

As winter gave way to spring, both sides were ready for the strike to end.

The Meriden Daily Republican, Apr 15, 1885, page 4

In March, the manufacturers asked the unions to agree to arbitration, a process where neutral outsiders help settle a dispute. Together, they formed a committee of leaders from other unions not involved in the strike. But the talks failed.

Then, on April 14, 1885, the hatters sent a local arbitration committee to reach a deal with the manufacturers.

The manufacturers agreed to recognize the unions, pay the hatters their original wages, and hire only union members. All “foul hatters” were fired, and any hatters who had deserted the union were fined.

The factories reopened their doors, and business stayed steady for the next several years.

What’s Left of Hat Town

Today the conflict that divided the community is almost forgotten. The sounds of the lathes and sewing machines are long gone. Hats went out of fashion in the 1960s, and the manufacturers faded with them.

Factories have turned into office spaces and apartments. The South Norwalk Sentinel became the Evening Sentinel, which later closed. South Norwalk itself has gone from a separate city to part of the City of Norwalk.



The people who fought over wages and union recognition are long gone.

But their story remains part of Norwalk.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Editor’s note: You’ll see the word “Norwalkites” in this story. Reporters in the 1880s used it all the time, so we did too.