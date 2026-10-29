NORWALK, Conn. — There is hope. There is help.

Those six simple words, along with information to connect with support, adorn public spaces throughout the city thanks to an annual $40,000 CDC Comprehensive Suicide Prevention grant first awarded to Norwalk in September 2023 and now entering its fourth year.

During that time, the city has also conducted more than 60 trainings for a bevy of organizations, resulting in more than 1,300 people receiving suicide prevention trainings, from teachers to firefighters to faith-based staff and youth service providers, Community Health Educator Kelley Tomlinson said during a Board of Health meeting Tuesday. The work has already helped organizations connect people in crisis with needed resources.

While death by suicide is the 13th-leading cause of death in Connecticut, which has the fourth lowest rate in the nation, it’s the second highest cause of death among youth 10-19 and 25-35, Tomlinson said. She cited public surveys showing about a fifth of local youth reporting depression or anxiety, and nearly half saying they have “no support” at all.

The data is sobering. But at the same time, depression rates among city youths are decreasing, Tomlinson said, and more high school students are seeking in-school counseling.

“People are seeking help, and we are seeing lower rates,” Tomlinson said.

Throughout the past four years, Health Department officials have used the grant to raise awareness of resources available while establishing partnerships with other groups and organizations, such as behavioral health experts, healthcare and education professionals, first responders, community and veterans organizations.

The department’s staff also holds trainings “as much and often as we can,” Tomlinson said, with the goals of helping people recognize warning signs, implement mental health policies and procedures, know how to respond to crises and identify which resources to go to.

Health department employees are now certified as trainers in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, and have begun more than a dozen community-wide initiatives and events and attended nearly 300 others with the goal of spreading the word to as many as possible.

The city has also used the grant to develop its first “postvention” plan, whereby multiple partners respond in the event of a death by suicide to provide the families and friends of loved ones with needed services.

In addition, signage has been placed in public locations and community organizations with information about how to get help, including the 988 Lifeline, and billboards were put up at train stations, on bus exteriors, the SoNo Collection.

“It’s OK to not be OK if you need to talk. Help is here. You’re not alone,” Tomlinson said. “That’s really the message we’re trying to convey.”

Health board member Dr. Norman J. Weinberger commended Tomlinson’s update and the effort.

“As we’re all aware, suicide prevention is a very, very important thing, particularly at this time in our history, as more and more people are put under stress,” he said.