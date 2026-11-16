NORWALK, Conn. — The city is asking a judge to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former Recreation and Parks official on procedural grounds.

The former official, Elsa Mekonen, alleged in a lawsuit filed at Superior Court in Bridgeport that her position was defunded in retaliation for blowing the whistle on department employees being paid for hours they weren’t on the job and raising concerns about excessive heat at city-run summer camps.

After raising concerns to her superiors to no avail, the lawsuit says, her relationship with them deteriorated to the point that security escorted her out of City Hall on her last day of work, June 26, after her bosses had packed up her belongings for her.

Mekonen is seeking her job back in addition to unspecified back pay, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and other damages.

But in a motion to dismiss and accompanying memorandum, Deputy Corporation Counsel M. Jeffry Spahr wrote that Mekonen is also pursuing a pending complaint before the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities as well as a union grievance concerning “the same course of employment events.” The state’s whistleblower law says a former employee may only file a lawsuit “after exhausting all available administrative remedies.”

“As such, the Plaintiff has yet to exhaust all her administrative remedies as to matters that specifically relate to the issues raised by the Plaintiff in her complaint,” Spahr wrote, later arguing the whistleblower claim should also be thrown out because she only relayed her concerns up the chain of command in municipal government, and not “to a public body” as required by the law.

The memo also argues that Mekonen’s lawsuit wasn’t legally “served” because it was delivered to a deputy town clerk, and since Norwalk is a city, it should have been left with a city clerk.

And Mekonen’s claim that she was retaliated against for exercising her rights under the First Amendment should fail, Spahr wrote, because her speech wasn’t technically constitutionally protected. That’s because the speech in question was “part and parcel” of her job duties, the attorney wrote, citing 2012 cases from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

“In other words, the speech at issue does not merit the protections of the First Amendment if the speech ‘owed its existence to [the plaintiff’s] job duties and was made in furtherance of those duties,” the memo said. “In the present case, the Plaintiff had been elevated from the part-time position of ‘Accreditation Project Coordinator’ to that of ‘Superintendent of Recreation.’ Clearly, her reporting on the activities, conduct and behavior of employees of the Parks and Recreation Department were made as ‘part and parcel’ of her employment. These were certainly made pursuant to her official duties and made in furtherance of them and not as a citizen.”

The memorandum, filed Nov. 5, also says that Mekonen’s position was defunded “along with a number of other positions within the City of Norwalk as part of a cost-saving effort.”

Prior to being let go, the memorandum says that Mekonen was issued a disciplinary letter not in retaliation, but “pertaining to her employment performance and abrasive and disrespectful attitude toward her superiors.”

Mekonen’s attorney, who did not return messages seeking comment on the lawsuit, has yet to respond to the city’s motion.