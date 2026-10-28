NORWALK, Conn. — The City Council on Tuesday approved a nearly $250,000 contract for new lights at Calf Pasture Beach and voted to accept a series of grants targeting those driving under the influence and not wearing seatbelts.

The 41 LED fixtures and poles, to be installed around walkways at Calf Pasture Beach and Shady Beach, will replace halogen lights installed in 2009, Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes told the council Tuesday. Six of the older style light poles have cracked in the past year due to wind shear caused by the globes at the top of them oscillating, he said.

Fifty of the older style lamps were replaced two years ago with the newer LED lights, Hughes told the council’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee this month. The new fixtures will replace the rest of the other older fixtures and give the beach a uniform look.

Hughes said at the prior meeting that since the fixtures are same standard pole chosen years ago under a prior administration and are only available from one company, Spring City, the city could not bid the purchase competitively like it would normally, necessitating a so-called “sole-source” contract.

“There is no other manufacturing company that produces these lights, and we are trying to purchase them according to the city standard,” Recreation and Parks Commissioner Robert Stowers said Tuesday. “So that is why we have a sole source procurement.”

Council member Richard Dellinger took issue with the sole-source nature of the project and the price tag of roughly $5,000 per pole.

“I’m kind of stuck on this issue that we have this one company in Pennsylvania that we are beholden to, and this price is extremely high, from what I can see, and I’m just not real comfortable with that fact,” Dellinger said.

Hughes said the newer poles were more durable than those previously installed, which would cost roughly $4,500 apiece with the older style bulbs that caused the oscillation issue. He later added that the bolt pattern on the fixtures aligned with those already there, making them easier to replace.

“I’m pretty comfortable with with what we’re getting for the price we’re paying,” Hughes said. “Is it a bit higher? Yes. Are we getting better quality fixture, a better looking fixture? Yes.”

Council President Josh Goldstein distinguished the spending on the light poles, a capital expenditure, from a normal operating expenditure, saying capital expenditures are more strategic, long-term investments.

“Something like this, I think, is an important investment, and it’s something that I expect will last at Calf Pasture,” he said.

Council member Jan Degenshein agreed after praising Hughes’ due diligence.

“It seems to me that there is nothing that quite matches in quality and longevity what he has selected,” he said. “I was uncomfortable with it until I heard from him tonight, and I am also comfortable that what we’re going to be getting is of very good quality and has earned its status as a long-term investment.”

“Calf Pasture Beach is probably the crown jewel of Norwalk, so it deserves a positive investment,” Mayor Barbara Smyth said to conclude roughly 20 minutes of discussion on the matter.

The council then voted to approve the funding, with Dellinger opposed and all other members present voting yes.

In other Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs business, the council voted unanimously to approve the 35th Annual Norwalk River Fun Run scheduled for Dec. 5 at Veterans Park, the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Holiday Extravaganza Dec. 5 on Washington Street, as well as the Fifth Annual Jingle Bell 5K scheduled for Dec. 12 at Calf Pasture Beach.

Police grants target impaired driving, no seatbelts

The council also approved several resolutions authorizing Mayor Barbara Smyth to accept a nearly $45,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office to fund a drug recognition enforcement instructor in fiscal year 2027.

In an Oct. 19 letter to the council’s Public Safety and General Government Committee, Norwalk Police Lt. David Orr said the police department proposed the funding “to combat the large increase in the number of drivers using marijuana or other illegal drugs.”

Citing stats from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Orr wrote that 105 of the state’s 310 traffic deaths in 2024 were alcohol-related, and that from 2020-2024, “about 54.1% of drivers involved in fatal crashes tested positive for drugs.”

Unlike alcohol, which can be detected relatively easily using a Breathalyzer, drugs like cannabis are more difficult to detect in drivers.

The drug recognition expert instructor grant “will provide training to law enforcement officers in recognizing the signs of impaired drivers under the influence of illegal or legal drugs or medications by providing statewide coordination of standard field sobriety testing and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE).”

“The grant will also be utilized for training to facilitate convictions in court proceedings of various types of impaired driving cases, beyond alcohol impairment,” Orr wrote.

The city also accepted a nearly $100,000 DUI enforcement grant for the period between Oct. 22, 2026 and Sept. 11, 2027.

In another letter to the Public Safety and General Government Committee, Orr wrote that DUI-related motor vehicle crashes in Norwalk have “decreased significantly,” from 66 in 2023 to 57 in 2024 to 35 in 2025, according to the Crash Data Repository maintained by the University of Connecticut.

“Norwalk Police Officers have made great efforts at enforcing DUI laws in recent

years, making 157 DUI arrests in 2023, 192 in 2024, and 185 in 2025,” Orr wrote. “Given the consistency in arrest numbers and the reduction of DUI-related crashes in Norwalk, it appears that the funding provided by the DUI enforcement grant and the hard work done by our officers is having a positive effect on public safety.”

Police will use the grant to fund additional “roving DUI enforcement patrols” in areas of the city where and when impaired driving crashes have been most prevalent, with a goal of increasing DUI arrests 10% and reducing DUI-related crashes by 20%.

An additional $10,000 grant sought by police from the state Department of Transportation for “Click it or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement. “Unbelted crashes” have fluctuated in Norwalk in the past three years, Orr wrote, from 42 in 2023 to 53 in 2024 to 40 in 2025, with 12 people not wearing seatbelts injured and one killed last year.

“With Connecticut’s seat belt usage rate declining from 95.0% in 2024 to 91.6% in 2026, a decrease of 3.4 percentage points, it is more important than ever that we strengthen our partnerships, identify new opportunities, and work collaboratively to reverse this troubling trend and improve roadway safety across our state,” Orr wrote, adding that cops will engage in roving patrols to target those not wearing seatbelts, writing tickets and making arrests when appropriate.

“With the increased population in Norwalk comes a greater need for responsible safety measures to maintain the public’s well-being,” Orr wrote.

During remarks to the council Tuesday, Smyth also reminded residents that early voting is underway, City Hall will be closed Nov. 10 for Veterans Day with a ceremony to mark Veterans Day Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and said trick-or-treaters are welcomed at City Hall Friday from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

“Come dressed up in your costumes and enjoy and have some fun,” she said.