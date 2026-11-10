City responds to federal suit filed by Greek Orthodox church

NORWALK, Conn. — The city has asked a judge to dismiss eight of the 12 counts of a federal lawsuit filed by a Greek Orthodox church against the Planning and Zoning Commission over its decision denying the church a modification of a special permit to rent out its community center and its use of live music.

Even if the factual allegations contained in a sweeping, 44-page lawsuit filed by the church were true, “the Constitution and federal statutes do not convert every disagreement over local zoning into a federal constitutional violation,” wrote two lawyers representing the city in a memorandum supporting a motion to dismiss in the case.

In a complaint first filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut in June and amended in September, St. George Greek Orthodox Church on West Rocks Road denied violating a 2013 special permit by renting out the community center’s hall to non-members. On procedural, constitutional, and religious grounds, the church asked the court to award damages, declare that the commission abused its discretion, and reverse its denial of St. George’s application.

Staff with the Planning and Zoning Department previously said that the church repeatedly violated a 2013 special permit and issued notices of violation. During public hearings, neighbors complained about noise at late hours, which the church tried to placate with suggested restrictions on loud music.

The complaint alleged the Planning and Zoning Commission overreached in denying a request to lift the restriction on non-members by extending it to the entire community center, not just its hall.

The lawsuit also took issue with the commission’s restriction of live music on its property, which was previously in a single-family “AAA” zone in which music was allowed under the special permit. After the city implemented its new zoning regulations in 2024, the church’s property was in the “CD-1L” zone, a similar suburban district that more heavily restricts live music and did not allow community centers.

But the church said in the complaint that the commission can’t retroactively apply the new zoning rules to prohibit a previously allowed use — and pointed to other places of worship in Norwalk that allow rentals to non-members, some of which are in the “CD-1L” district — as an example of discrimination against the church, as well as local golf clubs that host events with amplified music.

The complaint cited comments from commission member Louis Schulman, who said approving the church’s application would create a “disaster waiting to happen” since other religious groups could make similar requests, saying the remarks “poisoned” the proceedings.

It also highlighted Richard Roina, the commission’s former chair, and his decision to step down from the commission. Roina fiercely opposed the church’s request during hearings, and the first violation was issued soon after he spoke to the church and said that “he intended to resign from the Commission to oppose the Church’s application,” the lawsuit said.

Article continues after the document.

Two attorneys representing the city — Ryan Driscoll, of Milford-based Berchem Moses P.C., and Norwalk Assistant Corporation Counsel Matthew Sapienza — wrote in a 35-page legal memorandum filed last month that the church’s lawsuit “seeks to transform a series of distinct governmental actions — including the adoption of zoning amendments, the issuance of violation notices, the denial of a requested permit modification, and a separate property-tax exemption determination — into twelve federal and state causes of action.”

The memo cited five “distinct governmental acts” and said the church’s lawsuit “repeatedly treats them as one undifferentiated course of conduct:” the approval of a special permit in 2006 and its 2013 modification; the 2024 amendments to the zoning regulations; violation notices sent to the church in 2025 and 2026; the June 3 denial of a modified special permit; and the removal of the tax exemption for the church’s community building.

“The five events are not interchangeable,” the memorandum reads. “They involve different governmental functions, occurred at different times, are governed by different legal standards, and may implicate different defenses, limitations periods, jurisdictional requirements, and forms of relief. Consequently, Defendants request that the Court evaluate the Amended Complaint by each individual event as set forth below and dismiss each claim or theory that fails to state a legally cognizable basis for relief.”

The memo goes on to argue that most of the church’s claims didn’t pass the test.

The church was not denied federal due process, the city argues, because it says that “neither procedural nor substantive due process provide a federal cause of action because a plaintiff believes that a local governmental decision was erroneous, unfair, arbitrary, or contrary to state or local law.”

“The Second Circuit has cautioned against converting federal courts into ‘zoning boards of appeals’ for local land-use disputes,” the memo says, citing a 1995 federal case.

The memo also argues the church’s allegations fail to amount to the legal definition of a “taking” of its property, discrimination under the 2000 federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or violations of the free exercise clause of the First Amendment and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

“The Free Exercise Clause does not prohibit enforcement of a neutral law of general applicability merely because the law incidentally burdens religious exercise,” the memo reads.

With respect to live music at golf clubs, the memo argues that “a shared zoning designation and overlapping activities do not, by themselves, establish the exceptionally high degree of similarity required” to state an equal protection claim.

“The Complaint does not allege that either golf club operated under the same special permit, was subject to the same (condition prohibiting rental by non-members), or had the same history of approvals and restrictions governing its existing use,” the memo says. “Those differences matter because the claim challenges the City’s application of zoning restrictions to the Church’s preexisting community-center use, not merely the City’s regulation of event space or amplified music in the abstract.”

While the city’s motion to dismiss asks a judge to throw out eight counts of the complaint, it did not address the remaining four counts, which alleged other violations of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act and violations of Connecticut state law.

The church has until Nov. 20 to respond to the city’s motion to dismiss. Its lead attorney in the case did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday.