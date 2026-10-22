City won’t say if it got federal request for voter records

NORWALK, Conn. — The City of Norwalk is declining to say whether it received a federal request for voter records.

CT Insider reported Oct. 9 that Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas had heard of possible federal subpoenas in Norwalk, East Hartford and Plainville. A subpoena is a legal order to hand over information. It is unclear how many towns received one or what they asked for.

Norwalk Current asked the city on Oct. 15 if any federal agency had contacted it about voter records, and what the city did in response. Assistant Corporation Counsel Darin Callahan replied that the city “does not comment on these matters.”

Thomas’s office had not responded to a request for comment from Norwalk Current as of Wednesday.

According to CT Insider, Thomas said the subpoenas reportedly say their contents can’t be shared, and that the state attorney general’s office is working with the towns. State law requires local officials to notify the secretary of state and the attorney general when they receive a federal request for voter information.

In July, a federal judge rejected a Trump administration lawsuit that tried to force Connecticut to turn over its full list of registered voters.