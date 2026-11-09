In this episode of Community Ties, we talk with Marc Alan, live sound engineer and chairman of Norwalk’s Arts and Culture Commission, about his creative journey, his career in music and production, and what brought him to this new chapter of community leadership.

Marc shares how his work behind the scenes of live performances has taken him around the world and shaped his perspective on creativity, listening, and creating meaningful experiences. We also explore his personal connection to art, including the story behind a mosaic piece he created, and discuss his vision for strengthening Norwalk’s arts and culture community through public engagement, inclusion, and collaboration.



From the stages he has helped bring to life to the public spaces he hopes to shape in Norwalk, Marc’s story offers a look at how creativity can influence the way we experience our communities. We talk about making the arts more accessible, inviting more voices into the conversation, and building a cultural landscape that reflects the people who call Norwalk home.