In this episode of Community Ties, we talk with Amy Gabriela, tattoo artist and owner of Amygdala Ink, about her creative journey, entrepreneurship, and what it means to build a life in Norwalk.

Amy shares her experiences navigating the tattoo industry, taking the leap into business ownership, and creating opportunities that allow her to grow as an artist. We explore the role of creativity, independence, and community in shaping her journey, and how finding a place to call home has influenced how she approaches her work and life.



From pursuing her passions to finding connection and belonging, Amy’s story reflects the importance of taking chances, making space for creativity, and building a life that feels true to you.