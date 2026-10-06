Community Ties: Creating Connection, Creativity & Community with Ashley Chinwe

In this episode of Community Ties, we talk with Ashley Chinwe, creator of Sundays With Ash, about her journey, her love for Connecticut, and what inspired her to create a space centered around connection, experiences, creativity, and joy.
Ashley shares the story behind Sundays With Ash and how it has grown into a way to bring people together while highlighting local businesses, places, and experiences across Connecticut. We talk about creativity, trying new things, supporting local businesses, and the importance of intentionally creating opportunities for people to connect.
It’s a conversation about community, creativity, connection, and what can happen when you create spaces that encourage people to get out, explore, and experience something new together.
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