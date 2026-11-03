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Connecticut Election Night 2026: Live State Senate and House Results

November 3, 2026
NC Staff

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk voters are choosing their state lawmakers today, and Norwalk Current is tracking the results as they come in. This page shows live numbers for the State Senate and House of Representatives races that include Norwalk. Some of these districts also cover neighboring towns, so the vote totals you see may include voters from outside the city.

All results are unofficial and will update as more votes are counted.

Keep in mind that early numbers can change. Some towns report faster than others, and every vote has to be counted before a winner is called. Refresh this page often to see the newest totals.

Looking for the governor’s race and other statewide results? Click here to see the live statewide results.

Last Updated: 09:53 p.m.

Projected winners are marked with a ⭐

State Senator 25  

CandidatePartyVotesVotes %
Bob Duff ⭐D18,64066.96%
Justin PerryR9,19633.04%
Bob Duff has declared victory.

State Representative 137 

CandidatePartyVotesVotes %
Kadeem Roberts ⭐D, WF4,32970.12%
Tricia CicconeR1,84529.88%
Tricia Ciccone has conceded; Kadeem Roberts has declared victory.

State Representative 140 

CandidatePartyVotesVotes %
Travis Simms, Jr.D84350.51%
Enrique SantiagoR82649.49%

State Representative 141  

CandidatePartyVotesVotes %
Tracy Marra ⭐R, I716100%

State Representative 142

CandidatePartyVotesVotes %
Lucy Dathan ⭐D5,32667.97%
Don MastronardiR2,68232.68%
Lucy Dathan has declared victory.

State Representative 143

CandidatePartyVotesVotes %
Dominique Johnson ⭐D, WF, I5,42362.69%
Greg HelmsR3,22737.31%
Dominique Johnson has declared victory.

Watch Live: Norwalk’s Registrar of Voters

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