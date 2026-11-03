NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk voters are choosing their state lawmakers today, and Norwalk Current is tracking the results as they come in. This page shows live numbers for the State Senate and House of Representatives races that include Norwalk. Some of these districts also cover neighboring towns, so the vote totals you see may include voters from outside the city.
All results are unofficial and will update as more votes are counted.
Keep in mind that early numbers can change. Some towns report faster than others, and every vote has to be counted before a winner is called. Refresh this page often to see the newest totals.
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