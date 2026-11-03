NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk voters are choosing their state lawmakers today, and Norwalk Current is tracking the results as they come in. This page shows live numbers for the State Senate and House of Representatives races that include Norwalk. Some of these districts also cover neighboring towns, so the vote totals you see may include voters from outside the city.



All results are unofficial and will update as more votes are counted.

Keep in mind that early numbers can change. Some towns report faster than others, and every vote has to be counted before a winner is called. Refresh this page often to see the newest totals.

Looking for the governor’s race and other statewide results? Click here to see the live statewide results.

Last Updated: 09:53 p.m.



Projected winners are marked with a ⭐

State Senator 25

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Bob Duff ⭐ D 18,640 66.96% Justin Perry R 9,196 33.04% Bob Duff has declared victory.

State Representative 137

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Kadeem Roberts ⭐ D, WF 4,329 70.12% Tricia Ciccone R 1,845 29.88% Tricia Ciccone has conceded; Kadeem Roberts has declared victory.

State Representative 140

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Travis Simms, Jr. D 843 50.51% Enrique Santiago R 826 49.49%

State Representative 141

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Tracy Marra ⭐ R, I 716 100%

State Representative 142

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Lucy Dathan ⭐ D 5,326 67.97% Don Mastronardi R 2,682 32.68% Lucy Dathan has declared victory.

State Representative 143

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Dominique Johnson ⭐ D, WF, I 5,423 62.69% Greg Helms R 3,227 37.31% Dominique Johnson has declared victory.

Watch Live: Norwalk’s Registrar of Voters