Connecticut Election Night 2026: Live Statewide Results

NORWALK, Conn. — Voters across Connecticut are picking the state’s leaders today, and Norwalk Current is tracking the results as they come in. This page shows live numbers for the statewide races, including governor and the other top offices on the ballot.



All results are unofficial and will update as more votes are counted.

Keep in mind that early numbers can change. Some towns report faster than others, and every vote has to be counted before a winner is called. Refresh this page often to see the newest totals.

Looking for your local race? Click here to see results for the state Senate and state House of Representatives.

Last Updated: 09:42 p.m.

Race winners are marked with a ⭐

Governor’s Race

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz ⭐ D, WF 108,505 60.4% Ryan Fazio and Matt Corey R, I 71,211 39.6%

Secretary of the State

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Stephanie Thomas D, WF 80,707 64.7% Peter Lumaj R, I 44,050 35.3%

Treasurer

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Erick Russell D, WF 95,643 61.0% Fred Wilms R, I 61,058 39.0%

Comptroller

Candidate Party Votes Votes % Sean Scanion D, WF, I 96,727 63.1% Jennifer S. Tooker R 56,554 36.9%

Attorney General