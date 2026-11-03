Connecticut Election Night 2026: Live Statewide Results

NORWALK, Conn. — Voters across Connecticut are picking the state’s leaders today, and Norwalk Current is tracking the results as they come in. This page shows live numbers for the statewide races, including governor and the other top offices on the ballot.
All results are unofficial and will update as more votes are counted.
Keep in mind that early numbers can change. Some towns report faster than others, and every vote has to be counted before a winner is called. Refresh this page often to see the newest totals.
Looking for your local race? Click here to see results for the state Senate and state House of Representatives.
Last Updated: 09:42 p.m.
Race winners are marked with a ⭐
Governor’s Race
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Votes %
|Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz ⭐
|D, WF
|108,505
|60.4%
|Ryan Fazio and Matt Corey
|R, I
|71,211
|39.6%
Secretary of the State
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Votes %
|Stephanie Thomas
|D, WF
|80,707
|64.7%
|Peter Lumaj
|R, I
|44,050
|35.3%
Treasurer
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Votes %
|Erick Russell
|D, WF
|95,643
|61.0%
|Fred Wilms
|R, I
|61,058
|39.0%
Comptroller
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Votes %
|Sean Scanion
|D, WF, I
|96,727
|63.1%
|Jennifer S. Tooker
|R
|56,554
|36.9%
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Votes %
|William Tong
|D, WF
|90,649
|63.3%
|John Bolton
|R
|56,943
|36.7%
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