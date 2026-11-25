NORWALK, Conn. — The SoNo Collection, the star-crossed megamall in the hands of a receiver following a foreclosure on its mortgage, could be changing hands early next year, according to a recent court filing.

The 740,000-square-foot mall, which opened in 2019 and faced almost immediate challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, went on the market earlier this year. At the same time, it went to court to challenge the mall’s $225 million valuation by the city’s tax assessor, which it called “grossly excessive, disproportionate, and unlawful.”

Weeks later, the mall’s lender filed a foreclosure lawsuit on the property, alleging in court papers that the legal entity that owned the property, Norwalk Land Development LLC, had defaulted on an original $245 million loan with $136 million “due and payable.”

A receiver was soon appointed to oversee the property and opted to continue to pursue the tax appeal. In that case, a filing this month filed on behalf of the receiver and the city noted the property is “being actively marketed for sale,” with the receiver “presently engaged in discussions with a prospective purchaser concerning a potential transaction involving the property.”

“The prospective purchaser has expressed serious interest in acquiring the property and assuming responsibility for, and control over, this tax appeal,” the document reads, adding that the deal is “estimated to take place in February of 2027.”

A concourse in the SoNo Collection mall on Nov. 19, 2026 (Photo by Ethan Fry)

The filing says the mall’s owner has retained an appraiser to file a report but sought an additional four months to “allow the prospective new owner to pursue their own valuation strategy with respect to the tax appeal.”

Judge Matthew Budzik denied the timeline requested in the filing, but gave the mall until Dec. 31 to file an appraisal and respond to discovery requests from the city. The city must provide the mall with any appraisal it intends to use at trial by April 1, 2027, with discovery scheduled to be wrapped up by June 1, 2027.

An attorney representing the mall declined to comment on the case, as did a spokesperson for JLL Capital, the commercial real estate firm marketing the property.

“I don’t believe we can comment on the deal at the moment,” Capital Markets Public Relations Director Kristen Murphy said in an email.

In a prepared statement, the mayor’s office said this month they are keeping an eye on developments.

“City officials continue to communicate with representatives for the SoNo Collection to obtain regular updates concerning a future sale of the mall and to ensure it continues to operate as usual, including for the busy upcoming holiday season,” the statement said.

The news comes as a recent report from CT Insider highlighted declining foot traffic as another challenge facing the SoNo Collection.

The report cites data from industry analyst Placer.ai indicating that monthly visits at the mall declined, year over year, every month between October 2025 and September 2026. An analyst quoted in the story says the mall, situated near the Interstate 95/Route 7 interchange and a half-mile from the South Norwalk Metro-North station, may lack the “must visit” draw of a grocery store or discount retailer.

Despite its travails, Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shannon O’Toole Giandurco said the mall remains a vital employer and a dedicated ally.

“The SoNo Collection has been a great community partner and is always very supportive of local businesses and organizations,” Giandurco said. “They’ve also been one of the ideal alternate locations to accommodate some of the larger community events and initiatives. Beyond their contributions to our local business community, the center is also an important regional employer. We recognize their significance to Norwalk’s economy and are hoping for a positive outcome.”