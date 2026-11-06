Name tags might have helped.

House and Senate Democrats welcomed 37 new legislators-elect Thursday as they met for the first time since Tuesday’s Democratic rout to endorse their top leaders, the necessary first step towards readying the Connecticut General Assembly for the term that opens on Jan. 6.

House Democrats met at the Capitol in the evening to confirm they will be backing Rep. Matt Ritter of Hartford for an unprecedented fourth term as speaker when the session begins in January — if he doesn’t resign before then to become the interim president of the University of Connecticut.

Ritter said he addressed his uncertain status during the closed-door caucus, asking his members for patience, an exchange he called “emotional.” He has been approached informally but noted the timing for resolving his status rests with the university’s board of trustees.

“They have to make a decision. They have their own process. I don’t have an offer,” Ritter said. “I’ve asked the caucus, you know, probably give me a couple of weeks on this thing, and hopefully I’ll have news for them.”

House Majority Leader Jason Rojas of East Hartford, who would become speaker if Ritter departs, stood with him Thursday night as he spoke about the awkwardness of his uncertain status.

“I care a lot about this place and the institution, and Jason’s been a good friend,” Ritter said. “And we understand this — at some point, the wheels of government have to move on.”

Over lunch in New Haven, the Senate Democrats formally endorsed Sen. Bob Duff of Norwalk as their choice for Senate president pro tem, succeeding the retiring Sen. Martin M. Looney of New Haven. Sen. Gary Winfield of New Haven was chosen to succeed Duff as majority leader.

Winfield, a senator for a dozen years, will be the first Black lawmaker to serve as majority leader in either chamber.

In a Republican caucus on the other side of the Capitol complex, House Minority Leader Vincent J. Candelora, R-North Branford, was unanimously elected to a fourth term as leader of the GOP caucus.

Pending recounts, Democrats will have majorities of 33-3 in the Senate and 116-35 in the House. The current splits are 25-11 and 102-49.

Senate Republicans have not announced which of their three members will become the Senate minority leader. Sen. Stephen Harding, R-Brookfield, was one of the eight incumbent senators to lose Tuesday.

House Democrats will have 25 new members: 14 who flipped Republican seats and 11 who will be succeeding Democrats who either did not run for reelection or lost a primary. Senate Democrats will have a dozen newbies, including eight who flipped Republican seats.

The 14 incoming House members who won seats formerly held by Republicans are: Francis Lombard, 8th District; Jane Wisialowski, 23rd; Cinzia Lettieri, 35th; Bill Heughins, 43rd; Bob Fernandez, 48th; Ellen Paul, 55th; Rick LeBorious, 59th; Kim Becker, 62nd; DeWayne K. Wynn Jr., 77th; David Fritz, 90th; Michelle Embree Ku, 106th; Julie Kerton, 107th; Bryan Lizotte, 113th; Mandy Kilmartin, 122nd.

Another 11 new members won seats already held by Democrats: Kyle Anderson, 5th House; Angie Parkinson, 10th; Tiffani McGinnis, 18th; Olaleye Onikuyide, 19th; Moise “Moses” Carelus, 31st; Chad Cardillo, 83rd; Samuel Carmody, 85th; Eli Sabin, 92nd; Wildaliz Bermudez, 97th; Tom Labardi, 118th; and Lee Goldstein, 136th.

“There’s a really good energy and good vibe, and now you got to turn the page and you start talking to people about assignments and responsibilities, and it hits pretty quickly for people too,” Ritter said. “All of a sudden, you’re no longer in a campaign. Now you’re a representative-elect and a lot of things attached to that.”

The new senators are: Maryam Khan, 2nd District; David Kiner, 7th; Al Paolillo, 11th; Jack Fazzino, 13th; Joe de la Cruz, 18th; Carolann Reid, 21st; Samantha Nestor, 26th; Rob Blanchard, 28th; Aaron Zimmerman, 30th; Brandi Mandato, 34th; Ethan Werstler, 35th; and Jill Oberlander, 36th.

The only new Republican lawmaker will be Melissa Ziobron, a House GOP staffer who won the open 34th District seat. She held the same seat when she ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2018.

This article first appeared on CT Mirror and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.