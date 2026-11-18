NORWALK, Conn. — An apparent conflict within the city’s noise ordinance prompted a broader discussion among City Council members Tuesday about what times construction work should be allowed to begin in the morning.

The ordinance, which was first adopted in 1983 before being revised in 2019 and again last year, contains a provision that defines “daytime hours” as 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and federal holidays.

But a separate section of the ordinance permits site work, construction or demolition activities in residential and “noise-sensitive” zones only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays in commercial and industrial zones.

A proposal discussed by the City Council’s Ordinance Committee Tuesday would permit such work starting at 7 a.m. to resolve the discrepancy.

Article continues after document.

Tuesday’s meeting began with public comment from four residents who asked the committee not to make any changes.

“Noise in general has become identified as a mental health issue now in this country,” Diane Cece of the East Norwalk Neighborhood Association said. “Not just chronic noise, but anticipatory noise and intermittent noise and unpredictable noise as well.”

“If anything, we should be looking at later start dates,” she said. “But we understand the nature of construction is that time is money, and that these companies and contractors want to be able to get started as early as they can and maximize the time that they have during the day. Unfortunately, the time that they’re looking for coincides when many people are still sleeping.”

Diane Lauricella agreed.

“Having this noise like the truck gates crashing, backup beepers, all of that affects people’s heart rates,” she said. “There are many physical and mental health issues that are well documented.”

Katherine Levine said allowing earlier start times for construction activity “is not a healthy thing to do.”

“We want Norwalk to be a healthy place for all of us, and this is not a health forward approach,” she said. “Please don’t make this any worse than it already is.”

Christina Olson said she lives near an industrial complex and wakes up every morning to beeping noises from trucks.

“I feel like most residents probably want it starting at 8 a.m.,” she said.

However, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said construction work in the city starts at 7 a.m. already.

“We are not really asking to change anything,” she said. “It’s just to clarify the language.”

She said most other municipalities use a 7 a.m. start time as well, and it can be easier to establish traffic patterns before rush hour and school buses are on the roads. In addition, there are fewer daylight hours during the fall and in summer, temperatures become hot earlier and earlier in the day.

Cece said in a Facebook post after the meeting that it “would have been helpful for the public to know this explanation PRIOR to tonight’s meeting, and this is why we continue to ask for executive summary explanations as part of any agenda item backup package.”

“It would have saved a lot of angst and our time, but at least it has reignited the debate over whether Norwalk should protect the health and quality of life of residents over the convenience and budgets of contractors,” Cece wrote.

Members of the committee didn’t vote on the proposal Tuesday, but discussed it before asking Assistant Corporation Counsel Brian Candela to draft possible revisions.

“To me, construction should not supersede quality of life,” Johan Lopez said. “In fact, I probably would consider changing it from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. unless there is a really, really strong reason.”

Colin Hosten said he thought Valadares had given the committee compelling reasons to stay with 7 a.m., but Lopez didn’t seem sold.

“Even if the ordinance was intended to have construction time start at 7 a.m., I don’t think 7 a.m. is necessarily the best policy for residents,” he said. “I understand it benefits the contractor. But I think this is a good moment to actually reconsider, kind of rethink whether 7 a.m. is appropriate even though it was intended that way.”

He later said it could make sense to have an 8 a.m. start with a “narrowly defined” 7 a.m. exception.

“I understand there’s a cost to some of these things, but I also want to be considerate of residents,” Lopez said.

Police Chief James Walsh said the discrepancy surfaced after the city received more than a dozen noise complaints regarding a site in East Norwalk, and that historically construction permits have always started at 7 a.m.

Before adjourning the meeting, Committee Chair Jalin Sead urged other council members to reach out to their constituents to hear their thoughts prior to next month.