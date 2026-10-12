Dollars and Dimes: How Norwalk Raised a Columbus

NORWALK, Conn. — A spot on West Avenue, in front of the Heritage Wall, once held something. For decades, a 13-foot granite Christopher Columbus kept watch over the plaques behind him, each one honoring a group that helped build this city. Generations of Norwalk residents drove past him, walked past him, and maybe never gave him a second thought. Then, one night in June 2020, he was gone.

When he came down, many people asked whether they should have moved him. Hardly anyone stopped to ask how he came to stand there at all.

That story begins with a very different journey across the Atlantic.

Uncle Sam stands beside an American Flag and the specter of William McKinley while a ship “Direct From the Slums of Europe Daily” releases rats representing undesirable Italian immigrants. 1903 (Wikicommons)

Across the Water

After about two weeks at sea, families crowded onto the decks of the steamships, all of them straining for the same sight: a glimpse of freedom, the Statue of Liberty rising out of New York Harbor.

Millions of Italians made that crossing. It started with about 300,000 in the 1880s and ramped up fast, until by 1920 Italians made up more than 10 percent of the country’s foreign-born population.

Back home, life in southern Italy had grown hard. Farmland was scarce, and good jobs were rare. America, meanwhile, was building railroads, factories, and cities and needed workers, so thousands of families set out to earn what they could not at home.

Norwalk was a good place to find work; plenty of factories. By 1893, Water Street was home to several of the city’s immigrant communities.

But the welcome the statue promised was not always the one waiting on shore.

“Italians Need Not Apply”

Stamford Advocate, Mar 20, 1914, page 5

Many Americans saw “New Immigrants,” mostly poor farmers and laborers from southern Italy, as rivals for jobs, as people who would never fit in, and as a danger to their neighborhoods.

That suspicion followed Italians into everyday life. Help-wanted ads stating, “Italians need not apply,” weren’t uncommon.

THE NORWALK HOUR AND THE WESTPORT ADVERTISER, August 15, 1891, page 2

The Journal, Oct 22, 1890, page 2

In August 1891, when a South Norwalk Italian man was injured in a hunting accident, The Norwalk Hour assumed he was lying. They reported that he was probably hurt in one of the “delightful rows that Italians have among themselves every day or two,” and used a slur for the man it believed had shot him.

As millions of Italians arrived, that anti-immigrant feeling grew in cities and towns across the United States, and even turned deadly in New Orleans.

After the city’s police chief was murdered, Italian immigrants were rounded up as suspects. When a jury acquitted six of them, a crowd of thousands, many of them leading citizens, marched on the jail.

The mob killed 11 Italian men in one of the largest mass lynchings in American history. The killings set off a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Italy.

Columbus Reborn

News of the killings stunned Italy, and the anger spilled into politics. Both countries pulled their ambassadors, and some Italian lawmakers even called for warships to be sent to the American coast.

In Washington, President Benjamin Harrison faced a diplomatic mess. He condemned the lynching as deplorable and asked his attorney general to look into it.

When the investigation turned up no evidence that the victims were part of any Mafia, Harrison paid Italy $25,000 to settle the matter.

Stamford Advocate, May 23, 1892, page 2

In 1892, exactly 400 years after Columbus’s voyage, Harrison declared the country’s first national Columbus celebration and called it Discovery Day. It was a one-time event, a day of parades, speeches, and school programs, with the president asking Americans in every community to take part.

Historians don’t agree on whether the timing was a coincidence or part of Harrison’s plan to win back Italy and Italian American voters. Whatever the reason, it helped turn Columbus into a powerful symbol of Italian American identity.

A Test at the Door

In 1907, Congress established the United States Congressional Joint Immigration Commission, led by Sen. William P. Dillingham of Vermont. Three years later, it warned that immigrants from southern and eastern Europe threatened American society, and it urged a reading test to keep poor farmers and laborers arriving from southern Italy out.

Stamford Advocate, Jan 3, 1913, page 3

Italian Americans in Connecticut did not stay quiet. In January 1913, Pirin Diana wrote to the Stamford Advocate to protest the Immigration Act “in the name of the Italian residents in this country.” A second letter, written in Italian, argued that a reading test would not catch criminals. It would catch hardworking people who never got to go to school, he said.

By 1915, about 30 Italian societies across Connecticut had joined an alliance to help immigrants become citizens, take part in politics, and learn English in evening classes. Its goal was to claim “the rights and privileges of American citizenship” while keeping Italian culture, language, and music alive.

Congress argued over the Immigration Act for years. President Woodrow Wilson vetoed it twice, and in 1917 Congress passed it over his second veto.

Taking Root

While the Federal Government fought over who could come in, the Italian community in Norwalk kept growing. Local opinion of Italian immigrants changed drastically.

The Norwalk Hour, which had used anti-Italian slurs in its coverage just three decades earlier, published an editorial against the Immigration Act of 1917. In 1920, after an Italian immigrant woman was held for deportation because she could not read English, the paper called the rule absurd. It argued that character mattered more than reading, though it still wanted stronger screening to keep out criminals.

By the 1930s, Italian Americans had a place in Norwalk’s public life. In 1934, the city hired Filippo Laganà, an Italian immigrant, to design a monument of Nathan Hale at the entrance to East Avenue. That summer, soprano Vittoria Piccirillo, who had studied in Rome for three years, starred in the operetta “Firefly” at Norwalk’s Theater-of-the-Woods as Lucille del Varo.

The Norwalk Hour, Aug. 14, 1920, page 4

Italian Americans also had a voice in politics. In May 1934, La Sentinella, a Bridgeport newspaper for the Italian American community, noted that two Norwalk men, Vincenzo Cammarota and Vincenzo Colasanto, were prominent in county politics.

By 1938, Norwalk’s Italian families had societies to join, bands to play in and clubs to argue politics in. What they still lacked was a lasting mark on the city itself. A new school in Springwood was about to give them a chance to leave one.

The Name on the Door

The new elementary school in Springwood would replace two aging buildings, Concord and Knudsen. When the Board of Education (BOE) asked residents for name suggestions, it got exactly one: “Columbus.” The board agreed.

Hungarian residents of Springwood disagreed. The Hungarian-Democratic Club wanted the school named for Nathan Hale and asked the City Council to override the school board. The council refused, saying naming schools “is the right of the board.” Hungarian groups then took their case to the school district itself, but the name stayed.

That was only the beginning. Before the board had even settled the question, Norwalk Italians were already planning a drive to buy a statue of Columbus for the new school.

The Norwalk Hour, April 5, 1939, page 1

A Dollar at a Time

Raising $7,000 in the 1930s wasn’t easy, and the Columbus Memorial Fund didn’t pretend otherwise. It met almost every week, sometimes at St. Vincent’s Hall, sometimes in the City Hall council chambers, sometimes in the rooms of the Springwood Italian-American Democratic Club.

Every meeting brought a new list of donors. Vincent Camarota gave $10. William Garofalo gave $10. Pasquale Santella, Salvatore Peluso and Anthony Peluso each gave $5. It added up slowly. By July of 1939, more than ten months into the drive, the fund had collected about $1,400.

Donations were only part of the plan. The fund staged religious plays, an amateur show, a festival, even motion picture screenings, and each one nudged the total higher. By March 1940, the fund needed just $1,000 more to complete its budget.

The BOE had to approve the statue’s location. After what one committee chairman described as “a misunderstanding as to whether the monument was planned for inside or outside the school building,” the board and the fund decided on the southwest corner of the school grounds.

A week later, the design became real: a sketch of “the great Italian explorer,” by sculptor N. Cippola of the Stratford Monument Works, was published, and the unveiling date was set: Columbus Day, Oct. 12.

The Norwalk Hour, March 21, 1940, page 1

By then, the fund had outgrown its own bake-sale beginnings. That same month, its members voted to incorporate, formally becoming the Columbus Memorial Fund, Inc., a permanent civic organization “to promote the welfare of the Italians of the city.”

A Day of Parades

The morning finally came on Saturday, Oct. 12, 1940. Fifteen organizations lined up at the Norwalk Green at 8:30, and by 9 o’clock a parade was moving through the entire city, watched by thousands along the way. By 11 o’clock, a crowd of 3,000 had gathered in front of Columbus School.

The Norwalk Hour, March 22, 1940, page 1

The day before, The Norwalk Hour‘s editorial page had already told readers what the moment meant. “In thus honoring Columbus they have honored themselves,” it wrote of the fund’s Italian American organizers.

Rev. Thomas J. Sullivan opened the ceremony, and the Norwalk High School Band played the national anthem.

Sullivan then spoke again, this time in Italian, telling the crowd to cherish the ideals of courage, perseverance and liberty of thought.

Then came the moment two years of dollar bills and dimes had built toward. Gov. Raymond E. Baldwin and acting Mayor Edwin F. Fitzgerald unveiled the statue, 13 feet of Vermont granite showing Columbus. The crowd, seeing it fully for the first time, “set up a cheer of approval.”

The Journal, Oct 12, 1940, Page 1

Baldwin’s speech framed the day. “After [Columbus], from every country of the old world have come others, and they too have become great Americans,” he told the crowd. “That is the strength and beauty and the secret of the great heart of this land of ours today. We are all Americans.”

John Hudak, president of the Federation of Hungarian Societies, the same community that had fought so hard against the Columbus name just two years earlier, stood up and pledged cooperation between Hungarian and Italian residents of the city, extending his federation’s best wishes to the fund.

A New Address

The statue stood outside Columbus School for more than 40 years. Then, sometime in the 1980s, the city moved it to a new home: the Heritage Wall on West Avenue, alongside plaques honoring other groups who’d helped build Norwalk. It stood there for decades more, through generations who never saw the parade, never heard Baldwin’s speech, and maybe never knew the story of the dollar bills and dimes that put it there in the first place.

Then, in June 2020, public opinion of Columbus began to change. To a growing number of people, Columbus was a man whose rule brought violence and suffering to the Native people of the Caribbean.

When a demonstration calling for the statue’s removal was planned, the Columbus Memorial Fund and the granddaughter of one of the men who’d helped build it asked for the statue to be removed. City workers took it down on a Thursday evening, quietly, with police nearby.

For a while, no one quite knew where it would end up. Then, that October, on Columbus Day weekend, it found a new home: the St. Ann Club.

The Statue and the Man

Back at the quiet spot along the Heritage Wall, where something used to stand, it is hard not to think of two Columbuses: the statue and the man.

Each of us is a little light and a little shadow, with every shade in between, and history is made of the same. Time has a way of turning some people into legends, until the person and the meaning are hard to tell apart. Towns and cities across the country have been wrestling with that for years, and no one has found a solution that feels right to everyone.

In Norwalk, the question may never be fully answered. But time has settled one thing. The Italian immigrant families who once waited at the door have become part of the city’s everyday life, so woven in that Norwalk is hard to picture without them.