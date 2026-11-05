NORWALK, Conn. — A measure of how many Norwalkers voted in Tuesday’s election: A precise figure for turnout won’t be available until days afterward.

Roughly 32,000 voters cast ballots in the election, or about 60% of those eligible, Republican Registrar of Voters Diana Paladino Christopher said Wednesday afternoon. That’s an increase of nearly 10% compared to the last governor’s election in 2022, when turnout was 51.4%.

Paladino said the registrar’s office was still calculating exact vote totals to be certified, which she said would likely be available by Thursday, ahead of the Friday deadline to report final results to the Secretary of the State’s office.

Those voting included 454 voters who registered to vote and cast ballots on Election Day at City Hall, a 78% increase over the 255 same-day registration ballots cast in 2022. A late rush of dozens of voters were still in line to vote there when polls officially closed at 8 p.m.

“People are still voting,” Deputy Democratic Registrar of Voters Matthew Lane said about 9:45 p.m., even after unofficial results showed large Democratic victories in most races in the city and state, an apparent reflection of a national wave in favor of the party against Republican President Donald Trump.

Results showed the same-day voters followed the trend locally, with 374 voting for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and only 74 voting for state Sen. Ryan Fazio, the Republican nominee.

“Two weeks of early voting, the whole day today from 6 o’clock in the morning, but at 7:59 tonight, they decided they couldn’t live with themselves unless they voted,” Republican Town Committee Chairman Vinny Scicchitano joked at a GOP gathering at the Norwalk Inn.

Some present called for the party to lodge some sort of challenge to the votes, but Scicchitano said Tuesday night that was unlikely.

“It’s legal, but it’s just puzzling,” he said.

In addition to same-day registrations, a total of 9,637 people voted early at City Hall in the two weeks leading up to Election Day. That figure would put Norwalk near the top of municipalities statewide, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State’s website, though some of the largest cities had yet to report early voting totals to the system.

Matthew Clyburn, the assistant director of communications at the Secretary of the State’s office, said that according to unofficial results as of Wednesday, Norwalk was second in early vote totals only to West Hartford, with 10,291.

Democratic Town Committee Chair Colin Hosten said it seems several factors contributed to the city’s relatively strong turnout.

“We can’t discount the partisan sentiment that led to the blue wave, not just here locally and in Connecticut but across the country,” he said, guessing that voters punished the GOP for embracing President Trump. “It’s hard to discount that political backlash the Republicans faced yesterday.”

At the same time, he said, Democrats locally “tried to go beyond a purely partisan approach” by reaching out to a greater share of unaffiliated voters “to really impress upon them the importance of one, taking an active part in the election, but two, really evaluating candidates and thinking about which candidate on the ballot would be best poised to help make their lives a little better in the future.”

While Scicchitano and Republicans on Tuesday lamented the headwinds the GOP faced due to animosity against Trump, Hosten argued the city’s strong showing in the early vote was an indication that “people are paying attention to local issues.”

“It’s not really just about pointing to Washington,” he said. “We are working hard right here at home on behalf of our fellow Norwalkers.”