NORWALK, Conn. — The city awarded $75,000 in grants to eight local businesses Tuesday at the 2026 Norwalk Innovation Grant Awards.

East Coast Kombucha Company, led by Steve Gaskin, won the grand prize. Mayor Barbara Smyth said the company has built a Connecticut brand sold in more than 500 retail businesses across 10 states. It also turned a former textile factory on Chestnut Street into a modern manufacturing space, creating jobs and bringing new activity to the neighborhood.

Smyth said the program has given out 40 grants totaling $410,000 over the past four years.

Other recipients included Factory Underground, a recording studio and arts space that has been part of Norwalk’s arts community for more than 15 years, and Collaborative Natural Health Partners, which plans to grow its local presence and hire more workers. A mobile cafe that has become a regular part of city events and a Wall Street storefront business that grew from workshops and pop-ups were also honored.

Alex Cross, assistant director of business development and tourism for the city, said the awards are the last step in a process that began months ago. Businesses submitted applications, practiced their pitches with mentors, and presented at a “shark tank” style Pitch Night at the aquarium.

Cross said the winners also gain connections with one another and encouraged them to work together as last year’s winners did.