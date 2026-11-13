Fair Rent Commission holds monthly meeting

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Fair Rent Commission held its monthly meeting on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m., where it heard reports, discussed 10 open cases, and took on a new case.

Case Review

Russell Liskov, the attorney for the commission, presented updates on the commission’s cases and gave his opinion on the actions the commission should take.

While presenting one case, regarding a rent increase from $2,360 to $2,485 for an apartment at 93 Richards Ave., Liskov said he “was not enthralled with the landlord and the way they reached out — or failed to reach out — to us.”

Liskov recommended scheduling a hearing for the case in January, but did not request any immediate action.

The commission passed a motion for no action.

Apartments.com said the monthly rent for the apartments at 93 Richards Ave. starts at $2,150 plus fees and goes up to $2,856 plus fees.

The building has a package service, laundry facilities, an elevator and a dog park, among other community amenities, according to Apartments.com.

The commission heard an update on a case involving a Section 8 apartment on One Glover Ave., where the landlord wants to increase rent from $2823 a month to $2998 a month.

The case is currently in Bankruptcy Court, according to the meeting’s agenda.

On Apartments.com, the building at One Glover Ave. has 13 unique features listed, including: a courtyard with grills, firepits, granite countertops, ice makers, islands and a park view.

The monthly rent is listed as starting at $1,915 a month and going to $3,085 a month for a 24-month lease on Apartments.com.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines section 8 as a program that “helps low-income families, elderly persons, veterans and disabled individuals afford housing in the private market.”

No action was taken on the case.

A case involving an apartment at 10 Williard Rd. was left open because the commission coordinator had not received a complaint withdrawal.

The former tenant has entered into a new lease, Liskov said.

The commission also took on one new case involving a tenant on Lexington Avenue who had their rent increased from $3,100 a month to $5,000.

On Zillow, the house is listed as having three bedrooms, one bathroom, a partially finished basement, a garage, being on a 6,969 sq. ft. lot and having 1,427 sq. ft. of living area.

Open House Review

Commission Chair Fran Collier-Clemmons thanked the vice chair of the commission, Lunise Constant, and Sonja Oliver for being at the city’s Boards and Commissions Open House on Oct. 20.

“We may see an uptick in our caseload based upon the interaction with the public there,” Collier-Clemmons said.

The next meeting of the Fair Rent Commission is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. over Zoom.