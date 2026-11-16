NORWALK, Conn. — More than 300 small flags flew outside of Norwalk City Hall on Saturday, where families, city and state officials and community advocates gathered for an emotional remembrance ceremony.

The flags served as a reminder of the lives lost on Connecticut roads and highways since last year’s World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, observed on the third Sunday of November every year. This year’s theme, “Invest in Safety, Not Speed,” emphasized the need for safer roads and reduced speeding.

Amy Watkins of Watch for Me CT said the theme’s focus on speeding reflects the significant role it plays in traffic crashes. Even small reductions in speed can give drivers more time to react and reduce the likelihood that a collision will result in a fatality.

“At least one third of all crashes, probably even more, involve speeding,” Watkins told Norwalk Current.

For many at Saturday’s event, the push for safer roads was deeply personal. Andrew DiDomenico was only 26 when he was struck and killed while working along the shoulder of Interstate 91 in Wallingford.

His mother, Sherri DiDomenico, spoke about the son she lost.

“He was responsible, hardworking, and had so much to be proud of,” she told the gathering of around 30 people. “He had worked so hard to build a beautiful life, and in an instant, through no fault of his own, that life was stolen from him.”

DiDomenico also spoke about the death of another Connecticut DOT worker, Elvin Hernandez, who was killed in September while working along Interstate 95 in Fairfield.

“Remember that the person working on the side of the road is someone’s entire world,” she said.

Connecticut DOT Deputy Commissioner Laoise King said Hernandez’s death was a painful reminder of the dangers faced by roadside workers.

“Every day I ask 1,600 men and women to go out and put their lives on the line,” King said. “Every single decision that me and my colleagues make has tremendous impacts.”

According to the event’s press release, more than 260 people were killed in Connecticut traffic crashes in 2025, including at least 70 pedestrians and bicyclists. King offered a more recent tally during her remarks, saying 202 people had died on Connecticut roads so far in 2026.

King said the state is working to reduce those numbers year after year through upgraded traffic signals, speed cameras in work zones and hundreds of miles of new sidewalks and trails.

In Norwalk, city leaders are making similar efforts. Jim Travers, the city’s Director of Transportation, Mobility and Parking, highlighted projects like the $35 million revitalization of the Wall Street District, as well as five planned roundabouts and continued sidewalk improvements.

“Each project represents an opportunity to make our streets safer, and our neighborhoods more connected and livable,” Travers said.

Mayor Barbara Smyth echoed that sentiment, saying the loss of even one life on the road has a lasting impact on the wider community.

“Today, we remember those we have lost, but we also made a promise to those who are still here — that we will continue to work toward a future where fewer families have to experience this kind of heartbreak,” said Mayor Smyth.