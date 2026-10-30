NORWALK, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Fazio gave detailed answers on taxes, electric bills and property tax caps at a town hall at the Norwalk Inn on Thursday. He was less specific on how much his plans would save Norwalk, how common fraud is in state programs and the city’s own electric system.

Fazio, a state senator from Greenwich, spoke five days before Election Day. He laid out five priorities: a middle-class tax cut, a property tax cap, 20% lower electricity bills, lower health care costs and more jobs. He said Gov. Ned Lamont, the Democratic incumbent, has failed to make Connecticut affordable.

What he answered

Asked what he would sign first, Fazio said he would end the “hidden fees” on electric bills, including the public benefits charge. “These high costs are a choice,” he said.

On income taxes, he said his plan would save the average family roughly $2,500 to $3,000 a year by the end of his first term. He said it would cut the rate by two percentage points for everyone except the top two brackets. A person earning $100,000 would save about $2,000, he said. He also said he would cut taxes on Social Security and other retirement income.

One resident asked how a governor could cap property taxes when cities set the mill rate. Fazio said it would take a state law. He would remove some state mandates on towns, which he put at around 1,400, and in return cap yearly tax growth at 2% or 3%. Towns could go higher with a majority or supermajority vote, he said.

A spectator records State Senator Ryan Fazio at a Norwalk Town Hall. (Photo by Ashley RK Smith)

He also said he would speed up nurse license approvals and cap license fees for health workers at $100. On speed cameras, he said he does not like them and wants limits. On the Trust Act, he said the law is too extreme because it limits how police work with federal immigration officials. On election security, he backed voter ID and signature checks.

Norwalk’s two electric systems

In Norwalk, customers in the Second Taxing District can buy power from South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW), which the district owns. Other districts cannot use them because of a state law passed more than a century ago.

Asked if his plan would fix that, Fazio first spoke about the roughly eight or nine Connecticut towns with their own electric companies. He said rates are lower in most of them because they do not charge the public benefits charge, do not pay property taxes, and do not run for profit. He then criticized Lamont for approving a 2021 Eversource rate deal and said he is “totally game” for towns buying out Eversource or United Illuminating, though he is not sure it will happen.

Pressed on whether he would change the law so SNEW could expand outside its district and into the rest of the city, Fazio said he was open to it.

He called it “a really technical and good question” and “a very interesting regulatory fight,” but said he had no “hard and fast” answer and that it is not a flagship part of his plan. State Rep. Tracy Mara, R-Darien, said officials can look at it.

What he did not answer fully

A resident asked which mandates he would cut and how much Norwalk would save. Fazio named a few, such as newspaper ads for public meetings, school composting and school bus contracts. He said he could not name many from memory and guessed total statewide savings at “hundreds of millions to a billion dollars.”

A resident asks Candidate Ryan Fazio a question during the town hall in Norwalk. (Photo by Ashley RK Smith)

Another resident asked how much fraud there is in state programs. Fazio said it is “difficult to tell until you get under the hood.” He gave no estimate and no examples of fraud in Connecticut. He did propose using software that checks whether Medicaid providers are who they say they are. He said about 20 to 25 other states already use it and that any savings could help pay for tax cuts.

A real estate broker asked about incentives for condos, not apartments. Fazio said he didn’t have an exact answer but called it a good question.

One resident said Fazio had skipped affordable housing. He answered afterward, saying his plan starts with property tax relief, more workers in the trades, and faster permits. He also said two state laws take away local control.

Mara, treasurer candidate Fred Wilms, and attorney general candidate John Bolton joined him.

Editor’s Note: We did not independently verify Fazio’s claims about taxes, electric bills and health care costs for this article.