Finance committee advances $5.5M police tech contract

NORWALK, Conn. — The City Council’s Finance and Claims Committee unanimously approved a contract with a new vendor for automated license plate readers Thursday despite concerns raised by several residents asking them to delay the vote.

The vote, which means the contract will now go before the full City Council for approval, came after Police Chief James Walsh said he understood the concerns people have regarding license plate readers but said the city’s system, which features 11 cameras at highly trafficked spots in Norwalk, is “one of the most responsible LPR programs in the state of Connecticut.”

“It is still a necessary tool for law enforcement,” Walsh said, contrasting Norwalk’s LPR system with municipalities with smaller communities that have dozens of cameras. “It is a responsible program.”

Last week the council’s Public Safety and General Government Committee voted unanimously to approve a five-year, $5.5 million contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. for the purchase of the ALPRs, Tasers, dashboard and body-worn cameras, a “real-time crime center,” virtual reality training, and drones to be deployed to 911 calls.

Opposition to the use of ALPRs, particularly those manufactured by Flock, became a prominent topic in many municipalities in the state over the summer, prompting Gov. Ned Lamont to ask for installations of new cameras to be “paused” for 30 days to have policies governing their use reviewed. A month later, the state’s Police Officer Standards and Training Council submitted a list of recommendations to the governor that the legislature will likely take up when lawmakers return to the Capitol.

The recommendations include limiting the retention of data collected by license plate readers and other sources to seven days, further tightening the 21-day limit set in a law that went into effect Oct. 1. They also call for greater oversight on access to the data, including two-step logins, tracking of usage and periodic audits, as well as standards for how many cameras are deployed and the rationales for their locations.

At the beginning of Thursday’s meeting, several residents asked the committee to pump the brakes on voting on the contract, mostly due to concerns over the license plate readers.

Jack Pavia said he understood the value the cameras provided to law enforcement, but worried about threats to civil liberties.

Others said they weren’t sold on the concept that data from the city’s system couldn’t be shared with federal authorities.

“I don’t trust the use of the data, especially with ICE in our city, and the current administration that we have,” Jennifer Balliett said.

Iliana Zuñiga cited reports of irregularities with Axon systems in Seattle and Anchorage, Alaska.

“We need to have a better understanding of what we’re signing up for,” she said.

“We don’t want these cameras and the way that they are going to be used and abused in our communities,” Rob Pratt said. “This isn’t what we’ve signed up for. None of us want this level of tracking and data collection.”

Erik Vitaglione, an outspoken critic of Flock cameras and mass surveillance, said it seemed the council was “fast tracking” the contract and called for more time for the public to review and “actually have a discourse about it.”

In addition to the public comment, committee member Johan Lopez sent Walsh a number of questions about the aspects of the contract, including the “drone-as-first-responder” program, which the chief said would not be used for surveillance purposes, but only “to get eyes on a situation before first responders’ arrival” at critical scenes like shootings, fires, and serious crashes.

He said that per state law, data from the LPR system can only be shared with law enforcement agencies in Connecticut and those from neighboring states who sign agreements not to share any of the information with federal authorities. He said every one of the department’s LPR searches is audited monthly to determine they had a valid purpose and case number associated with them.

Walsh also noted the department maintains a transparency portal for its license plate readers with details about its ALPR policy and summary information about data usage and sharing.

“I do believe the Norwalk Police Department administration has demonstrated a very transparent profile to city resident concerns, a willingness to communicate their concerns, address their concerns, but also at the same time safeguard their concerns in regards to information getting into the wrong hands,” Walsh said.

Lopez thanked Walsh for answering his questions, “especially given the sensitivity with respect to surveillance technology and some of the things that have been occurring across the country.”

Committee member Richard Dellinger asked Walsh how important the contract was on a scale of 1 to 10.

“Nine point five,” the chief said, noting rapidly improving technologies, and also the city’s rising population. “We’re a growing city. There’s a lot going on right now in the city, which is a good thing, and we need to keep up with the pace of our calls for service and the services that we provide our residents, but also the services and the tools that we provide our police officers to safely do what we want them to do. We’ll be behind the times in two to three years if this program is not implemented.”

He also said that the benefits officers would derive from the virtual reality training included in the contract is difficult to put a dollar amount on but well worth the outlay.

“The long-term return on investment to the city sometimes cannot be quantified, but in a qualitative manner, I think that the return on investment in regards to the long-term cost will be substantial,” he said.

Chief Financial Officer Jared Schmitt said the roughly $1.1 million increased cost of the contract over five years would be largely offset by savings on currently budgeted expenses like the current Flock cameras.

Committee member Dajuan Wiggins said he had been on the fence about supporting the contract but decided to support it after hearing Walsh’s explanation.

“But I will say this: hopefully we really stay true to keeping information private,” he said.

In a prepared statement in advance of Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Barbara Smyth declined to take a position on the contract, citing the council’s ongoing review.

“It’s currently in committee, and we don’t have any comments at this time while it works its way through the legislative process,” the statement said.