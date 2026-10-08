NORWALK, Conn. — City leaders and residents met Tuesday night to start a plan to repair the damage Interstate 95 did to the city’s urban core. The focus is on about two miles of West Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Credit: City of Norwalk

The meeting was the first public session for the Reconnecting Communities Project. It was held in person and online. The U.S. Department of Transportation is paying for the work through its Neighborhood Access and Equity program.

The program examines how major highways split up neighborhoods. When I-95 was built in the 1950s, it cut through the area between South Norwalk and the West Avenue side of town. Planners said the highway also created a feeling of separation that still shapes how people think about downtown.

“We have the opportunity to right some wrongs that were done a long time ago,” said Jim Travers, director of the city’s Transportation, Mobility and Parking Department.

Mayor Barbara Smyth said she thinks of Norwalk as one community that a highway cut in half. She said walking near the highway ramps is “really frightening.” She added that she hopes the project will connect the arts and cultural district to the rest of the city.

Mike Morehouse, a transportation engineer with the consulting firm IMEG, shared what the team has found so far.

Credit: The City of Norwalk

Traffic: The team studied cellphone location data. On West Avenue north of the I-95 interchange, the average trip is about 5 miles, and about 17% of traffic is tied to the highway. South of the interchange, near North Main Street and Pine Street, trips average about 8 miles, and about 40% use the highway. That stretch carries about 27,000 vehicles a day, and 15% are trucks.



The team studied cellphone location data. On West Avenue north of the I-95 interchange, the average trip is about 5 miles, and about 17% of traffic is tied to the highway. Crashes: Crashes cluster from the I-95 ramps south, including near Reed Street and North Main Street. The team looked at five years of data and found one death at Reed Street. The analysis also identified bicycle and pedestrian crashes, which the presenter said tend to be especially severe. One fatality was recorded at Reed Street during the five-year period.



Crashes cluster from the I-95 ramps south, including near Reed Street and North Main Street. The team looked at five years of data and found one death at Reed Street. Walking and biking: Morehouse said some crosswalks and a stretch of sidewalk on the west side of MLK Jr. Drive are missing. He also described dark, noisy overpasses and narrow sidewalks.



Morehouse said some crosswalks and a stretch of sidewalk on the west side of MLK Jr. Drive are missing. Flooding: Morehouse said flooding is another concern, and the design could include ways to handle stormwater.

The goal is a conceptual design plan, often called a “30% plan.” Morehouse said the city could use it to guide developers as they build along the corridor. He said the team will develop three ideas: a dream plan with no budget limit, a plan with a tight budget, and a middle option. Planners hope to finish plans late next year, which could help the city win more money for construction.

Residents raised several concerns during the question period.

One resident who lives at Columbus Point asked why Henry Street and Chestnut Street were not on the maps. She said Henry Street is the only way for her to leave her complex. Carly Kramer, a Community Planner for the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency, who helped write the grant, said Henry Street is part of a different grant. She said it will connect with this work.

Credit: The City of Norwalk

City Council Member Darlene Young said side streets a block or two from the main roads are affected by the traffic, too. She also said the plan should include those neighborhoods.

Several residents talked about the Crescent Street trail and the Norwalk River Valley Trail as safer ways to get around. Morehouse said part of that route is likely private property, so the team would need to talk with the owners. One resident said that taking the safer route can make a person late for work, because West Avenue is faster.

Another resident asked whether the state is involved, since part of West Avenue is state property. Meeting leaders said they have not yet contacted state officials but will.

They also said they would make sure the city’s Planning and Zoning staff are included.

The next public event is a two-day design workshop, called a charrette, on Nov. 9 and 10 at the SoNo Collection. Residents can also email the redevelopment agency with comments before then.