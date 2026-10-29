NORWALK, Conn. — A former superintendent of recreation for the city has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired in retaliation for blowing the whistle on department employees being paid for hours they weren’t on the job and raising concerns about excessive heat at city-run summer camps.

The former official, Elsa Mekonen, is seeking her job back, in addition to unspecified back pay, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and other damages.

The four-count, 24-page lawsuit, filed at state Superior Court in Bridgeport, says Mekonen was fired “after she reported to City officials and to an officer of the Norwalk Board of Education that City employees were being paid public funds for time they had not worked, that the Department of Recreation and Parks applied a discriminatory double standard in the discipline of male and female employees, and that children enrolled in the City’s summer camps were being exposed to dangerous conditions.”

City and school officials declined to comment on the lawsuit because it is pending litigation. The office of the corporation counsel, which is representing the city in the suit, has not yet filed a formal response to Mekonen’s complaint in court. Mekonen’s attorney, Jennifer Messina, of the Hartford-based firm Madsen, Prestley & Parenteau, did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit says Mekonen began work for the city in January 2023 as a part-time accreditation project coordinator for the Recreation and Parks Department. In December 2024, she became Superintendent of Recreation.

Mekonen “received no formal discipline of any kind during her first nearly three years of employment with the city,” the lawsuit says, until she began to reach out to supervisors alleging illegal conduct by other city employees.

The lawsuit says that beginning in February 2025, Mekonen discovered that a male part-time front desk employee “was improperly clocking in and out remotely and was thereby being paid public funds for time he had not worked.”

She reported the conduct to Director of Recreation and Parks Robert Stowers, according to the lawsuit, and recommended the employee be fired, but instead Stowers told her to issue a final written warning. The lawsuit says the employee “continued to steal time” and faced no consequences.

Mekonen alleges she also reported another employee was approving overtime that had not been worked, and reported the matter to Stowers and Human Resources Business Partner Antonio Aragon last September and October. Her lawsuit says she requested a formal investigation, but the city never conducted one.

In addition, the lawsuit says that last July Mekonen reported that a Norwalk summer camp site “lacked air conditioning entirely, even though portable units sat unused in the hallways just steps away.” As a result, multiple campers had heat exhaustion and one camp director was hospitalized, according to the lawsuit, which said Mekonen also reported that “electrical wires were exposed throughout areas where children were located as a result of active construction projects at campsites.”

Mekonen alleged that she submitted a formal written report to Stowers and then-Assistant Superintendent of Schools Sandra Faioes, who is now interim superintendent, but “no remedial steps were taken in response.” A day after submitting the report, the lawsuit says Mekonen was hospitalized for three days with heat stroke and “severely elevated blood pressure.”

Six days after complaining about the heat at the summer camp, the lawsuit says she was called to a meeting with Stowers and was told she had a “history” of being disrespectful. According to the lawsuit, she raised concerns about male co-workers acting disrespectfully toward female colleagues without being disciplined, but was told to “stop playing the female card.”

Her relationships with her superiors continued to deteriorate in the ensuing weeks until late October 2025, when the city issued her a formal written disciplinary notice containing “false and fabricated charges,” including having an “elevated and adversarial tone,” according to the suit.

About the same time, the lawsuit says Mekonen began the process of taking leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. As part of the process, the lawsuit says she was directed to fill out an outdated form from the city’s website, then was told it was outdated and needed to be filled out again, and also had to seek a second opinion for her medical certification for leave. The lawsuit says Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares was overheard vowing to defund Mekonen’s position after Mekonen said she was taking FMLA time.

As her leave neared an end in January 2026, the lawsuit says her treating doctor provided documentation requesting she be allowed to work remotely one to two days per week, but was met with resistance and not permitted to return to work until February. A day after she did so, the lawsuit says she was told she was being placed on paid administrative leave pending a pre-termination hearing.

The lawsuit charges Mekonen was denied access to her email account and city laptop and instead had to submit requests through her union rep to human resources, which then forwarded them to the city’s IT department, a process that “created significant delays and substantially impaired Plaintiff’s ability to respond to the city’s charges.”

After months of hearings, the city issued a determination on May 12 which the lawsuit says “imposed sweeping and punitive return-to-work conditions” on Mekonen, including having to work entirely remotely, not being allowed to enter City Hall without prior authorization, and being assigned exclusively to the accreditation project, with her other duties reassigned.

A month later, the lawsuit says the city notified Mekonen that her employment was ending June 26, characterizing it as a “reduction in force” which she alleges was pretextual. On the day she was let go, the lawsuit says she was saying goodbye to colleagues when an employee from the personnel department told her she needed to leave the building immediately, then called out loudly asking security to escort her out of City Hall.

“Plaintiff was treated not as a departing employee but as a threat to be removed,” the lawsuit says. “This conduct served no legitimate business purpose and bore no resemblance to how the City treats employees who are laid off in a reduction in force.”

“From the moment Plaintiff first reported misconduct and unsafe conditions, Defendant responded to every report and every assertion of Plaintiff’s legal rights with a new adverse action: stripping her of her duties, disciplining her for her ‘tone,’ deactivating her email before her protected leave began, sending employees to her home unannounced, threatening to ‘defund’ her position, staffing the pre-termination proceeding with the people she had reported, blocking her access to the documents she needed to defend herself, imposing return-to work conditions that were impossible to satisfy, and ultimately terminating her employment in a purported reduction in force,” the lawsuit says.

The city has until Nov. 19 to file an answer to Mekonen’s complaint in court.