Honorary street naming applications due to resume next month

NORWALK, Conn. — The City Council’s Public Works Committee voted unanimously to lift a moratorium put in place in spring on applications to name streets after notable community members.

Applications will resume Nov. 1 if the full council approves a resolution lifting the moratorium at its meeting this month.

The hold on applications was put in place while council members revised an ordinance governing honorary street naming regulations over the last several months to simplify the process and provide more clarity.

Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said a new application form will be prepared conforming to the new ordinance’s requirements in advance of the Nov. 1 date.

The namings do not legally change the street names, but a blue sign is erected commemorating the person honored, for example where a sign commemorating “Frank J. Esposito Way” on a portion of City Hall Drive near Malmquist Field. The cost is about $1,100 for each sign, covering staff review, public hearing notices, and making and installing any new signs.

While the Ordinance Committee had earlier considered requiring signatures of two-thirds of a street’s residents, members opted to require applicants only to provide the city “with efforts made to notify residents on the impacted street.”

Under the revised ordinance, updating Chapter 95 of the city code, applicants would explain why an individual deserves the honor by highlighting contributions through public service, military service, humanitarian work, historical significance, or other accomplishments that positively impacted the community, with such criteria guiding applicants rather than serving as strict eligibility requirements.

The revised ordinance also preserved a requirement that people be deceased for at least one year before a street can be named in their honor unless 11 City Council members — two-thirds plus one vote — approve.