NORWALK, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and a long list of Democratic leaders gathered in Norwalk on Saturday, Oct. 31, for a Get Out the Vote rally. The event was held at 11 a.m. at 2 E. Wall St. It came during the final weekend of early voting, just days before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The goal was simple: get people to cast their ballots. Speakers also backed local Democratic candidates.

Lamont spent the day in Fairfield County. He stopped in Stamford for a 10 a.m. rally at Scalzi Park, came to Norwalk next, and then headed to Stratford for a noon canvass kickoff. On Sunday, he planned to travel north for stops in Enfield, West Hartford, and Hartford.

Colin Hosten, chair of the Norwalk Democratic Town Committee, shared the list of speakers in Norwalk:

Mayor Barbara Smyth spoke, along with U.S. Sen. Dick Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes. Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, State Treasurer Erick Russell, Attorney General William Tong, and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also spoke. Lamont and Hosten rounded out the program.

The rally also supported Norwalk’s state lawmakers. Hosten said Reps. Dominique Johnson, Kadeem Roberts, and Lucy Dathan were praised for speaking up for Norwalk at the state capitol. Rep. Travis Simms could not attend because of a family commitment.

Credit: Ned Lamont for Governor

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff was not at the rally. Hosten said Duff spent Saturday campaigning with Democratic candidates in close races around the state, hoping to grow the party’s majority in the state Senate. Speakers pointed to his many years of service.

Former Mayor Harry Rilling also attended, along with several City Council members and Board of Education members.

Early voting ends Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.