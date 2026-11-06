NORWALK, Conn. — A years-long effort to renovate and expand the aging Fire Station 4 on Westport Avenue could begin construction early next year.

The City Council’s Land Use and Building Management Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to approve an updated plan to expand and renovate the station as a result of higher construction costs.

The fire station on Westport Avenue dates to the 1960s, accommodates only a single engine company and has never been renovated. Fire officials said the roughly 1,700-square-foot expansion would allow them to move another apparatus to the building, thus distributing staff more efficiently.

Last year the city funded $4 million for the expansion and renovation, and selected an architect and construction manager. But they couldn’t make the estimated $3.8 million budget work despite going out to bid on the project three times, Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo told the committee.

“The construction climate is such that getting competitive bidding is a challenge,” he said.

For example, he said the first solicitation didn’t attract any bids for a number of trade work like plumbing and mechanical.

An updated budget for the project included in the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting showed roughly $700,000 more in trade costs $175,000 in “soft costs” such as general staffing, contingency, and construction manager fees. Another sheet showed the specific bid amounts and contractors for the work.

Article continues after the documents.

Lo said the project would require a special capital appropriation of $773,591, and needs the approval of the City Council’s Finance Committee, then the full council itself. Prior to starting that process he asked the land use committee to give its blessing to the work.

Fire Chief Edward McCabe said moving another fire company to the building will “improve our ability to respond faster to emergencies in that part of the city, and it provides more effective operations.”

“An engine and a truck company working from the same station provide complementary firefighting and rescue capabilities,” he said, noting that call volume in the area has “grown significantly,” with 1,783 runs last year and 1,608 already this year.

Assistant Chief of Administration Mark Conte said about 350 of those calls had to be answered by companies in other parts of the city that a second apparatus would be able to respond to.

Currently, he said, there are only three officers and nine firefighters in the northern part of the city at Station 4 and Station 1 in Broad River, with six officers and 16 firefighters in the south at Station 2 on Connecticut Avenue and Station 3 on Van Zant Street. The reallocation would result in four officers and 12 firefighters in the north, with five officers and 14 firefighters in the south.

There’s also an east-west imbalance, he said, with seven officers and 19 firefighters at Station 1 and Station 2, with two officers and six firefighters at Stations 3 and 4. If the renovation goes forward, there will now be six officers and 16 firefighters in the west and three officers and nine firefighters in the east.

“What we’re trying to do is more evenly distribute all of our personnel,” Conte said.

The new space would consist of living quarters and a kitchen, and the building’s bathrooms would also be renovated to bring them up to current standards.

“We’ve value-engineered it the best we’ve possibly could,” he said. “It’s a bare bones addition.”

The renovation follows concerns raised in April 2024 about conditions inside Station 4, which was deemed an “unfit environment” for firefighters due to issues including rodents and asbestos. At the time, exterminators visited every two weeks, and it was the only fire station that had not been renovated over the past decade.

Those issues have since been addressed through pest control, roof patches, and bathroom repairs, fire officials have said.

Members of the committee asked a handful of questions about the process before ultimately voting to approve it going forward. Lo said that if the City Council approves the special appropriation in December, construction could begin in late February or early March, with an estimated nine-month construction timeline.

“Fire spreads so quickly,” City Council member Jan Degenshein said. “There are lives and property in question here. There’s no question in my mind there is a need, and the need has to be filled.”