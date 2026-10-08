NORWALK, Conn. — The League of Women Voters of Norwalk canceled tonight’s state House candidate forum at City Hall after the only Republican candidate planning to attend was hospitalized.

Mary Oster, with the league, said Tricia Ciccone, who is running against Democratic incumbent Kadeem Roberts in the 137th District, told the league Wednesday morning that she was unable to attend.

Oster said the league had not heard from any other Republican candidate, apart from state Rep. Tracy Marra, who is unopposed.

She said she reached out to Vinny Scicchitano, chair of the Norwalk Republican Town Committee, in case he knew of other candidates who could take part. Oster later told volunteers the forum was canceled because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

Tricia Ciccone Facebook post. Oct 8, 2026.

Greg Helms, spokesperson for the Norwalk Republican Town Committee, said Ciccone has been in the hospital for three nights.

Ciccone wrote on her campaign Facebook page that she cannot attend the upcoming candidate forum because of “an unexpected medical situation.” She said she was disappointed to miss the chance to speak with the community about issues facing the 137th District. She thanked supporters for their well wishes and said she looks forward to being back out in the community soon.

Helms said she would be the only Republican at the forum, as Don Mastronardi, who is running in the 142nd District, was away at a family event. Helms, along with one other candidate, were placeholder candidates.

Representative Kadeem Robert’s Facebook Post. Oct. 8, 2026

Helms said the committee has also had a hard stretch. Scicchitano’s father, Vincenzo Scicchitano, 87, died Wednesday at Norwalk Hospital, according to his obituary. Helms called the string of events bad timing, not a lack of interest.

The league and Norwalk Current, formerly NancyOnNorwalk, co-sponsor the forums. The event was set for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 125 East Ave. Candidates were to answer questions in separate rooms based on their districts.

Roberts wrote on Facebook that he was told “last minute” and called the cancellation “truly unacceptable.” He said he planned to address it live tonight.

The League of Women Voters’ 25th State Senate District candidate forum is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave. Democratic incumbent Bob Duff and Republican Justin Perry are running for the seat.

Editor’s note: Norwalk Current, formerly NancyOnNorwalk, was scheduled to be the media partner for this event.