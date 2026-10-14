Letter from the Editor: Chalk Talk Is Here!

Hello, Norwalk!

I have been bursting to tell you this: Chalk Talk is officially coming to Norwalk Current, and I could not be happier!

Chalk Talk, by the wonderful Roz McCarthy, is all about the students, teachers, and families who make Norwalk’s schools so special. Think real stories from real classrooms, told with heart. These are the people who make this city shine, and we get to celebrate them.

Chalk Talk will usually come out on the third Wednesday of each month. But I was so excited about this first one that I just couldn’t wait!

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for being the best part of this community. I hope you love it as much as we do.



With so much joy,

Ashley RK Smith

