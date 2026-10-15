Howdy!

Tonight is one of the best parts of being a citizen. Two people who want to represent Norwalk in the state Senate will stand before you and answer questions. You get to listen, think it over, and decide for yourself!

Bob Duff and Justin Perry will take part in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Norwalk.

When: Tonight, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave.

Cost: Free and open to everyone

There will be time for audience questions. If something keeps you up at night, ask about it! If you want to know how a candidate would handle a problem on your street, ask that too. Good questions make democracy work.

Can’t be there in person? We’ve got you. Norwalk Current will livestream the forum here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87507145461.

A recording will be available afterward, so you can watch on your own schedule.

Showing up, in person or online, is how a community stays strong. Informed voters make better choices, and better choices make a better city. Please bring a neighbor, a friend, or a family member, and tell someone who hasn’t heard about it yet.

See you at the library or on the livestream!

Ashley RK Smith

Managing Editor