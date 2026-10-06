Letter to the Editor: In support of Stephanie Thomas’ re-election

This August, I experienced Connecticut’s elections in a way I never had before.



I was more involved in this primary than in any previous election. I voted, spent Election Day outside a polling location supporting a candidate and stayed until the polls closed to retrieve results. I saw our election system from beginning to end and watched voters exercise their right to choose.



I walked away impressed by something that should transcend political affiliation: Connecticut is working to make voting accessible to eligible voters while protecting the integrity of the process.

That is one reason I support Stephanie Thomas for re-election as Secretary of the State.



My support for Stephanie did not begin when she became Secretary of the State. I have known her for many years, long before she held statewide office. After I moved to Norwalk, she was one of the women who inspired me to become more involved in my community and understand that each of us has a role to play in making it better.



I knew Stephanie before the title. I knew her commitment to approaching difficult issues with empathy, fairness and a sense of justice. Those qualities matter to me in a position responsible for overseeing elections, because our election system does not belong to Democrats or Republicans. It belongs to the voters.



And voters must be free to choose.



During the August primary, I watched people walk into the polls and vote in person. I saw accommodations available for eligible voters with disabilities who could not easily access the building. Connecticut voters also had seven days of early voting before Primary Day, as well as absentee voting options.



Making voting accessible does not mean changing the rules about who can vote. Connecticut requires voters to meet established eligibility requirements, including U.S. citizenship. Accessibility means making sure that eligible voters have a reasonable opportunity to exercise their right.

Whether someone votes for a Democrat, a Republican, an independent or another candidate is entirely up to them.



That is how it should be.



This principle is important to me because of the work I do in my community. I founded Latinos Unidos Norwalk to connect our Latino community with information, resources and opportunities to participate more fully in the community we share.



Through that work, I have learned that participation is not simply a question of whether someone cares enough to get involved. Language barriers, unfamiliarity with government processes, demanding work schedules, transportation, disabilities and not knowing where to begin can all become obstacles.



Voting is no different.



For eligible Latino voters, access to election information and assistance in Spanish matters. Early voting can matter to a voter whose work schedule makes Election Day difficult. Absentee voting can matter to someone who cannot be there in person. Accessibility accommodations matter to voters with disabilities.



None of those things tell someone how to vote. They help an eligible voter cast a ballot, and that distinction matters to me.



Access and election integrity are sometimes discussed as though we must choose between them. We should expect both from our election system.



Eligible voters should have reasonable opportunities to participate. Every Connecticut resident, regardless of political affiliation, should also be able to trust that election laws are followed, ballots are handled appropriately and results accurately reflect the votes cast.



Connecticut uses paper ballots, voting tabulators and post-election audits as components of that system. The Secretary of the State works alongside local election officials across all 169 municipalities to administer elections.



I saw the local side of that partnership firsthand in August. Here in Norwalk, our registrars of voters and election workers register voters, educate the public and administer elections. Watching them work gave me a new appreciation for what happens behind the scenes every time we vote.



This election is personal to me in another way. Both of my sons are away at college, and one will participate in a general election for the first time. I am grateful that being away at school does not have to prevent an eligible young voter from participating.



I do not know how my children will vote throughout their lives, nor should I decide that for them. What matters is that they vote, understand the responsibility that comes with that right and have a fair opportunity to make their own choices.



That is what I want for every eligible Connecticut voter, regardless of age, background, political affiliation or the candidate they ultimately support.



I want Latino voters to participate. I want young voters to participate. I want older voters to participate. I want voters with disabilities to participate. I want Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters to participate and each of them to make their own choice.



No Secretary of the State is solely responsible for Connecticut’s election system. Our laws, local registrars, town clerks, poll workers and countless others all play essential roles.



But leadership matters.



When I look at Stephanie Thomas, I see someone I knew before she held this office. I see the same qualities that inspired me to become more involved in my community: empathy, fairness and a belief that participation matters.



My support for Stephanie Thomas is not about telling anyone which party should win an election. It is about wanting an election system in which every eligible voter can participate, every legitimate ballot is protected and every voter is free to choose the candidate who best represents them. That is the election system I want for Connecticut.



And that is why I support Stephanie Thomas for another term as Secretary of the State.

Editor’s note: This piece is an opinion article. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the perspectives of the publication or its staff.