For nearly a year, I have been in constant communication with Norwalk’s elected officials regarding Flock surveillance cameras, data privacy, and the need for greater transparency and accountability.

We’ve exchanged emails, attended meetings, asked questions, and spent countless hours trying to understand what technology our city is using, what information is being collected about residents, and who has access to that information.

So imagine my surprise when I learned that, on November 5, the Common Council’s Public Safety and General Government Committee voted unanimously to advance a proposed $5.49 million, five-year contract with Axon.

The agreement includes replacing Flock’s automated license plate readers, along with body cameras, dashboard cameras, Tasers, drones, virtual reality training, and a real-time crime analysis center.

Let me be absolutely clear: I support the Norwalk Police Department.

I am grateful for the work our police officers do every day to keep our community safe. I recognize that they need modern equipment and technology to do their jobs effectively and protect themselves and the people of Norwalk.

My concern is not with investing in our police. My concern is with elected officials voting to spend millions of dollars without demonstrating that they fully understand what they are approving.

When I previously reached out regarding the city’s Flock contract, it became apparent through my conversations with officials that some were not fully familiar with the contractual arrangements already in place.

That experience raised serious questions for me about the level of due diligence being exercised.

I don’t expect every elected official to become an expert in cybersecurity, data privacy, or surveillance technology. But I absolutely expect them to ask informed questions, consult experts, understand the contracts they are approving, and consider the implications before voting to spend our tax dollars.

That is not an unreasonable expectation. That is part of the responsibility of representing the people of Norwalk.

And these concerns are not hypothetical.

On November 9, the Policing Project at NYU School of Law released an independent audit of Seattle’s real-time crime center, which uses Axon’s Fusus technology. The audit identified gaps in oversight and recommended stronger protections governing surveillance, data retention, and information sharing.

In Anchorage, Alaska, elected officials have also questioned provisions in their Axon agreement concerning the company’s ability to retain and use certain police data and metadata.

Neither example establishes wrongdoing by Axon. But both demonstrate why municipalities must carefully examine contractual language and establish enforceable safeguards before approving these systems.

So I have some very basic questions. Who owns the information collected? Who can access it? Can it be shared with outside agencies, including federal authorities? How long is it retained? Who audits the system? And what protections are actually written into the contract?

Police leadership has offered assurances about how the proposed technology would operate. I appreciate those explanations, but verbal assurances are not a substitute for enforceable contractual protections and independent oversight.

And after nearly a year of conversations about Flock, why are residents still having to ask these questions?

Under our new mayoral administration, we have heard a great deal about transparency and the importance of making local government more accessible and accountable.

I welcome that commitment. But transparency cannot simply be something we talk about.

Transparency means making information available BEFORE decisions are made, not after.

It means giving residents enough time to review proposals, ask questions, contact their elected representatives, and express their opinions before millions of dollars are committed.

I am particularly concerned that a proposal of this magnitude advanced through a special committee meeting without greater public awareness, especially given the significant community interest in surveillance technology over the past year.

Then there is the question of our financial priorities.

Every budget season, we hear about what Norwalk supposedly cannot afford. Our schools need resources. Our parks need improvements. Our libraries and recreational facilities have needs that residents have been raising for years.

Yet here we are considering a nearly $5.5 million technology agreement that, according to local reporting, would cost approximately $1.1 million more over five years than comparable existing police technology expenditures.

Perhaps that additional investment is justified. Perhaps some of these technologies will provide measurable benefits.

But shouldn’t we have the opportunity to examine the evidence before our elected officials vote?

At the end of the day, this is OUR tax money. We are the ones paying for these investments, and we deserve a meaningful opportunity to express our opinions about where our money is being spent.

And there is very little time left to make our voices heard.

I encourage every Norwalk resident who cares about transparency, privacy, fiscal responsibility, and responsible government to contact their elected representatives TODAY.

Ask them to make the complete Axon agreement publicly available, including its financial justification, data-sharing provisions, privacy safeguards, and independent assessments.

And ask them to postpone further approval until residents have had a meaningful opportunity to review that information.

I want our police officers to have the equipment they need. I want our community to be safe. And I want our elected officials to make informed, responsible decisions about how our money is invested.

These things are not mutually exclusive.

After nearly a year of discussions about surveillance, privacy, and accountability, I don’t believe asking for transparency before approving another multimillion-dollar agreement is too much to ask.

Norwalk residents deserve better than being informed after decisions have already been set in motion.

We deserve to be part of the conversation. And our elected representatives have a responsibility to make sure we are.

Editor’s note: Norwalk Current received this letter on Thursday, Nov. 12, the day the City Council’s Finance & Claims Committee met to consider the Axon contract. We did not see it until after the meeting. The committee approved the contract unanimously. We are publishing her letter because the contract still needs a final vote from the full City Council. Letters to the editor reflect the views of the writer, not Norwalk Current.

