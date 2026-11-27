For the past two years, Norwalk residents have repeatedly seen headlines about vape shops, smoke shops and convenience stores being raided by our police department for allegedly selling illegal cannabis products and other unauthorized substances.

Every time the Norwalk Police Department announces another successful operation on social media, residents applaud our officers, express outrage and call for these establishments to be shut down.

Well, now we have an opportunity to do something beyond complaining on social media.

On Dec. 2, the Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a proposed zoning amendment prohibiting new vape shops from opening anywhere in our city. I strongly support this proposal, and I encourage residents who share these concerns to make their voices heard.

This is not about opposing small businesses.

I believe in supporting them: they are essential to our local economy, create employment opportunities and contribute to the character of our community. But supporting small businesses does not mean turning a blind eye when establishments repeatedly violate the law, sell unauthorized products and potentially jeopardize the health and safety of our children.

Connecticut has an established regulatory framework for the legal sale of cannabis. Businesses that operate outside that framework should be held accountable. What is particularly concerning is the availability of unregulated THC products, including gummies and edibles packaged to resemble candy.

The Norwalk Police Department has also received complaints regarding vape and tobacco sales to minors. As parents and community members, we cannot ignore these risks. The repeated enforcement actions at several establishments raise serious questions about the effectiveness of existing deterrents.

How many times should our police officers have to return to the same establishment before meaningful consequences prevent further violations? How many more vape shops does Norwalk need?

According to recent local news coverage, Police Chief James Walsh reported that Norwalk has nearly 40 standalone retail establishments selling vape or THC products, compared with just three licensed cannabis locations. He also reported that approximately 120 pounds of cannabis had been seized in just three police operations since August 2026.

Chief Walsh has raised particular concerns about the public safety risks these unauthorized products pose to children. His concerns deserve our attention. We are incredibly fortunate to have an outstanding police department that works tirelessly to protect our community. Our officers have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to addressing this problem, conducting investigations, carrying out inspections and removing unauthorized products from circulation. But why are we continuing to create more work for them?

Why should we allow the proliferation of these establishments when our officers are already dedicating considerable time and resources to ensuring that existing businesses comply with the law? Our police department has numerous responsibilities, and its resources are not unlimited. We should be supporting its enforcement efforts through responsible municipal policies, not potentially adding to its workload.

The proposed zoning amendment would prevent new vape shops from opening. It would not automatically close existing, legally operating establishments. That is why I also believe the city must strengthen enforcement against existing businesses, pursue legally available remedies against repeat violators and provide greater transparency regarding inspections, arrests and regulatory actions.

We frequently complain about these establishments on Facebook and other social media platforms. We celebrate when our police department conducts another raid, and we express frustration when the same businesses appear in the headlines again.

But Facebook comments are not public testimony.

On Dec. 2, we have an opportunity to participate in the municipal decision-making process and formally express our concerns. If you support the proposed prohibition on new vape shops, please email Steven Kleppin, Norwalk’s Director of Planning & Zoning, at skleppin@norwalkct.gov before Dec. 2.

Ask him to distribute your correspondence to all members of the Planning & Zoning Commission and include it in the official public hearing record. You can also attend the public hearing and express your support directly to the commissioners on Dec. 2.

I want to thank Chief James Walsh, the entire Norwalk Police Department, Mayor Barbara Smyth’s administration and the Planning & Zoning Department for their efforts to address this issue.

Now it is our turn as residents to participate.

Supporting legitimate small businesses and demanding accountability from those that violate the law are not mutually exclusive. We can do both.

And when the health and safety of our children are at stake, we should.

Editor’s note: The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the perspectives of the publication or its staff.