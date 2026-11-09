Join in creating the Norwalk student policy on AI and screen time at the NPS Community Forum to be held on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Be prepared to join in the back-and-forth conversation.

We in Norwalk are joining a statewide, national and even international pondering of how to navigate this iteration of technology. Some great minds have weighed in with guidance such as Bill Gates, Pope Leo, neuroscientists and data analysts.

Here are a few resources I have read and watched to prepare for my work on the BOE Policy Committee. This way, we as a community can share a common language for the upcoming dialogue. I invite the community to look at these resources and then join us on Tuesday, Nov. 10 to share your thoughts.

RESOURCES:

1. Human Raised by Dana Suskind. A neuroscientist offers four guiding principles for navigating the uncharted territory of AI and screen time in children’s development: H.O.P.E. — Human connection is irreplaceable; Own your imperfections; Protect the early years; Enhance, don’t replace, adult-child interaction.

2. The Digital Delusion by Jared Cooney Horvath. Horvath is a data analyst who draws a connection between the introduction of laptops for state and national testing to student outcomes. Included below is a link to his presentation to Connecticut Education Commission legislative leaders. Worth the time.

3. Ralph Valenzisi, NPS assistant superintendent of digital learning and innovation. Below is a Google interview with Valenzisi about AI in the classroom.

https://www.googleforeducommunity.com/t5/News-Announcement s/Go-Slow-to-Go-Fast-Building-Resilient-School-Policies-in-the-AI/b a-p/280045

4. Screen Smart Initiative and Distraction Free Schools. These parent group resources offer a sense of parent advocacy.

5. Bill Gates. “The turbulent AI era is here. The choices we make about AI now are critical.”

6. Pope Leo’s encyclical, “On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence.“ Pope Leo encourages all to participate in ”… Building a world in which everyone can flourish requires a shared responsibility and courage. No one can single-handedly bear the weight of the challenges the world is facing, just as no one is so weak that they cannot play their part.” While the encyclical is long, sections focused on education can be found in paragraphs 140–142 and 145–147.

7. Co-Intelligence: Living and Working with AI by Ethan Mollick. He urges curiosity and experimentation and offers ideas for shaping how AI is used. He has a series of books and workbooks. Some consider him a good thought partner when investigating the time of AI we are in.

Editor’s note: The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the perspectives of the publication or its staff.