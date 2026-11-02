Letter to the Editor: The real monsters

Recently on a walk in our neighborhood my wife and I encountered many

illegal immigrants including

one who was shot dead by an ICE officer.

Be careful, the others warned us. The real monsters are wearing uniforms and carrying guns and will be watching you when you head to the polls next week.

But don’t let them scare you, the guy with the scythe said. Your job and ours is to scare them.

Editor’s note: The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the perspectives of the publication or its staff.