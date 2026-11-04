Letter to the Editor: Trust in Norwalk’s voting process

I stood behind an elderly gentleman about to put his ballot into the machine to be counted. He asked the poll worker, “How does this work?” pointing to the machine.

She gave him instructions about how to feed his ballot in.

“How long have they had this?” he asked, clearly skeptical.

“About a year,” she said. “If you voted in the primary, this is the machine you would have used.”

He fed his ballot in, worried that it might be tampered with.

“Not here,” the poll worker told him. “This is Norwalk.”

Editor’s note: The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the perspectives of the publication or its staff.