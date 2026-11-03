Luca’s faces uncertain future at Calf Pasture Beach

NORWALK, Conn. — Luca’s Beach Kitchen closed for the season Friday after a one-year stint as the exclusive source of food and beverage concessions at Calf Pasture Beach.

But whether Luca’s will return appears to be an open question, if not doubtful.

In a Facebook post Friday, the business, which replaced longtime beach concessionaire Ripka’s this year, thanked customers and said “we hope to get the chance to keep it going.”

“Unfortunately, while we are trying to negotiate with the City of Norwalk, the current terms don’t give us what we need to continue investing in Luca’s and providing the experience this community deserves,” the post read. “We’ve asked the City to work with us on a viable path forward, but those needs remain unresolved. Until that changes, we can’t confidently tell you we’ll be back.”

The post had dozens of shares and comments lamenting the business’ uncertain future and urging the city to close a deal extending its presence.

The official City of Norwalk Facebook account also commented, saying the city “continues to work in good faith with the team at Luca’s toward making them a vibrant part of Calf Pasture Beach.”

“We appreciate what they have brought to the beach and the contributions they have made so far,” the comment read. “As with any new contractual agreement, it is important that each party take the time to ensure the terms work to position this partnership for long-term success—for our residents, the Luca’s team, and the City.”

Luca’s replied to the comment with “👀 ready and waiting since Feb 2026! Let’s get it done ✔️”

It’s unclear what the stumbling block in the negotiations could be. The business did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

In response to questions from the Norwalk Current, a prepared statement sent Monday by the city’s communications director attributed to Norwalk’s corporation counsel’s office said the city was “disappointed that Luca’s issued another public statement concerning confidential lease negotiations.” The statement disputed the business’ framing of the impasse.

“The City strongly disagrees with their characterization of the lease negotiation process,” the statement said. “High level City staff from legal, engineering, building management and recreation have spent countless hours trying to resolve various significant changes that Luca’s proposed to the draft lease agreement. The City will continue to negotiate in good faith with Luca’s concerning a potential long-term lease agreement to the extent that Luca’s is willing to do the same.”

The City Council’s Land Use & Building Management Committee discussed the potential of extending Luca’s one-year license agreement during its meeting Aug. 5, and voted to send the matter to a public hearing pending further negotiations, but the hearing has not been scheduled.

During the discussion, Assistant Corporation Counsel Darin Callahan reviewed a memo he had written concerning the main terms of the potential lease agreement. The terms discussed at the time called for an initial period of 10 years, with two subsequent five-year tenant options.

The terms of the potential deal called for Luca’s to make a $200,000 capital investment and the city to spend $1 million to build a pavilion at the beach where the business could host private, catered events.

The deal called for a base rent of $1,250 monthly, or $15,000 per year, with the $1 million pavilion outlay to be recouped at $6,326 per month, which would amount to roughly $1.5 million over the course of 20 years, reflecting 4.5% interest.

“In effect it should be a net zero cost to the city to do that project,” Callahan told City Council members Aug. 5.

In addition to the base rent, Luca’s would pay 2% of their gross public concessions to the city, and 5% of their revenue from private catered events.

The deal called for attendance at private events during the peak season from Memorial Day to Labor Day to be capped at 90, with a 175-person attendance limit in the off-season.

“In a nutshell the level of service and quality of product cannot be diminished as a result of attention paid to private clienteles,” Callahan said, noting Mayor Barbara Smyth’s office had placed a priority on the business being able to serve the public at large.

The business’ rent would be capped at $100,000 per year, with a 3% increase each year, which drew criticism from the City Council’s James Frayer, who noted the business had a license to sell liquor, a significant source of profit for restaurants, and the city would have significant exposure by spending $1 million upfront to build the pavilion.

“If they’re killing it I guess we’d lose out a little bit but the goal here is to have a successful operation at the beach that’s sustainable,” Callahan said.

Frayer appeared unconvinced.

“If they’re making enough money, if they’re knocking it out, they’re still making a lot of money and we should be participating in that,” he said.

Council member Jan Degenshein said he had visited the business and was impressed with what its owners had invested in good faith, but worried about potential liability from its not being ADA-accessible.

“There’s much more that really should be done and hasn’t been done and it’s not very expensive to do those things,” he said. “I’d just like to see the city protect itself.”