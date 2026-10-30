NORWALK, Conn. — Construction of the first phase of the Manresa Wilds, its 28-acre Northern Forest of walking trails and an outdoor classroom, is 40% finished, with an opening targeted for late summer or early fall next year.

Workers have been busy on the site for months following the approval of the first phase of the development in February, and dozens were on site Thursday building walking trails and the forest’s three “pockets” — a one-acre meadow, a small “coastal classroom” and a slightly larger gathering spot for small events and activities. Others were busy installing large water pipes near the park’s main entrance.

Temporary protective orange fencing surrounds thousands of new plantings and many of the existing trees being preserved as part of the project. But invasive plants have been culled en masse — and the three pocket spaces in the forest are where aggressive species like phragmites grew in most abundance.

Closer to the water, near the former power plant, the state Department of Transportation is using a portion of the property as a “laydown yard” for materials to be used in the Walk Bridge construction project, which are barged across the harbor as needed after being loaded by two massive cranes.

Article continues after photos. Photos shot by Norwalk Current reporter Ethan Fry on Oct. 29, 2026.

Construction underway at Manresa Wilds’ Northern Forest. New plantings and temporary protective fencing around established trees in the Forest. The “Gather” pocket under construction at Manresa Wilds’ Northern Forest. Walking paths under construction at the Northern Forest. Grass sprouting next to new trails in the Forest. Protective fencing surrounds new plantings in the Northern Forest. Recycled granite rock stacked as the “Learn” pocket coastal classroom takes shape. New posts and edging installed on walking trails in the Northern Forest. Trail construction underway with protective fencing surrounding established trees. Construction activity to install new water pipes at Manresa Wilds. A laydown yard on Manresa Island with Walk Bridge materials. The former power plant at Manresa Island.

Data, compromise, dialogue, planning

Following the approval last week of a special zoning district for the rest of the 125-acre island’s redevelopment from the site of a power plant to a public park, planning is underway for what comes next, Manresa Island Corp. Executive Director Jessica Vonashek said during an interview this week.

Vonashek said park planners have been conducting vehicle counts in the area for months, mindful of the months of public hearings and hours of deliberation by the Planning and Zoning Commission, with the principal concern raised by neighbors and commission members being increased traffic.

While the special zoning district overlaying the island has been approved, the park will have to return to the commission for approval of each specific phase of construction, with the next being targeted for 2032. A condition of last week’s approval was that the park will have to conduct a new traffic study for each new phase.

“We now have the district uses that are approved, so now is the time when we have the ability to start to use the traffic counts and those district uses in order to be able to come up with more specific traffic analysis for the additional phases that need to come through,” Vonashek said.

The commission also established some capacity guidelines, such as no more than four events per month with attendance between 151 and 400 guests, and no more than four events per year exceeding 400 guests.

Vonashek said the park will continue to work with neighbors, the city and other entities overseeing the development, such as the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, with which Manresa Wilds meets twice monthly.

“We all heard more than 15 hours of public comment about what people really like about the park and what people are concerned about the park,” Vonashek said. “And I think that the commission did the best job that they could to take into consideration concerns from the public, specifically regarding traffic. We’ve said consistently and all along that it is our responsibility to manage traffic getting to the site, and that a park that has a traffic problem is not OK for us. And if the neighborhood has a traffic problem the park has a traffic problem.”

The park will limit public parking to 200 of 400 spaces on-site using a reservation system and app, and urge visitors to use alternate modes of transportation, like buses, water taxis, and a “circulator” shuttle from the park to the Maritime Aquarium to overflow parking at the SoNo Collection and train stations.

Vonashek noted that during the deliberations, some members of the PZC were in favor of fewer restrictions on capacity, while others favored more.

“It seemed to me watching it that they came to a compromise themselves about what they were collectively comfortable with,” she said. “But I heard over and over again that we were welcome to come back and talk to them about how that regulatory framework is set up, and how we are operating within that system, and how we should be thinking about what is working and how it’s working, and talking with them in more of a dialogue.”

As planned, park officials have said Manresa Wilds will be the largest privately funded environmental cleanup and publicly accessible park project in Connecticut history, through an initial estimated investment of $410 million from a charitable foundation established by Austin and Allison McChord, who first grew interested in the property after kayaking around it in 2022.

While the second phase of the park won’t open for years, Vonashek said the park will likely be back before the Planning and Zoning Commission again next year for a Coastal Site Plan review. The scale of the project means planners will need to obtain various construction and remediation permits years ahead, she said.

“All of that work needs to be done in advance of being able to open in 2032,” Vonashek said. “So all of those permits need to be pulled in sequence much sooner in order to be able to give the runway for all of that work to happen before the doors of the building open and the larger landscape.”

Though the public park will not be open for months, many of the redevelopment’s academic and research aspects are well and truly underway. The park has signed memorandums of understanding with Sacred Heart University, Wesleyan University, the Norwalk Board of Education, the Maritime Aquarium, and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which highlighted its partnership with the park’s Research and Education Station in a Facebook post this week.

An article on the Woods Hole website lists several approved research proposals, including “a sea-level rise assessment, a historical review of local salt marsh areas, a habitat restoration project, a shipwreck survey of the Sound, and testing of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) in Long Island Sound and nearby marine canyons.”

Vonashek said the work underway can help shape future projects remediating contaminated properties.

“There are not a lot of places in the state of Connecticut or the region where students are welcome to come with professors in order to poke around in coal ash and be able to build a body of research and actually teach people how to do this fieldwork live and this site allows for that, and that’s huge,” she said.

She said she’s also excited to have the development team speak to people in the community about how they would prefer to get to the site other than driving their cars.

“Should we focus our efforts on a water shuttle, a water taxi, a circulator?” she said. “How do people want to get to the site outside of a private vehicle, and how do we prioritize building those partnerships over the next year in order to be able to create answers that are meaningful, answers that are partnership-driven that really lift up the community in a meaningful way?”

Another priority for the park, she said, “is talking to people more specifically about what programming they would like to see on site and how they would like to utilize the site.”

“We’ve heard a lot about arts and we’ve heard a lot about education and academia,” Vonashek said. “That’s the number one thing that stood out for a lot of people when it came to giving us feedback about the park, and the second thing was arts and culture. I think the team is looking forward to digging in and collecting more information on what those things are, so that we have the ability to work with the city in order to be able to build out a more robust plan that speaks to the programming and the operations.”