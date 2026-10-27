NORWALK, Conn. — It will be some time yet before Manresa Wilds is open to the general public, with the first phase of development, its Northern Forest of trails and an outdoor classroom, not due to open until next year.

While the Planning and Zoning Commission’s unanimous vote last week approving a special district to pave the way for the development was a major milestone, Mayor Barbara Smyth noted in a prepared statement that the approval “marks the first step in a longer process.”

Further phases will come years down the road, with the redevelopment of the Turbine Hall and Administrative Building at the former power plant on the property targeted for 2032, along with a community pool and pavilion, “nature play areas,” and most of the landscaping, wetland and cedar swamp restoration.

Following the Commission’s approval vote, the Norwalk Current asked Smyth’s office if she had any reaction. In a subsequent statement, she noted the unique benefits the park could offer while also emphasizing there are plenty of details to be ironed out and time to do so.



“This approval provides the applicant with a path to continue developing plans for future phases, while establishing checks and balances along the way,” the mayor’s statement said. “These safeguards ensure opportunities for continued public participation, review, and input before subsequent phases can be approved.”

Smyth went on to reference the public hearing on the park’s master plan, which took months over the summer. During the meetings, residents of the area raised many concerns, principally regarding potential traffic impacts.

Park representatives responded by scaling back many aspects of the development plans and pledging to implement controls that would bring no more than 200 private vehicles there at any one time. Further traffic studies will also be required prior to any additional phases of development being approved.

“In response to calls for a more natural landscape and greater sensitivity to habitats and nearby neighborhoods, natural areas and habitat protection expanded by approximately 30 percent, while hardscape and active features were reduced by half. Lighting was cut by approximately 50 percent, boardwalks and pathways by roughly 40 percent, and expanded planted buffers will be planted along the western edge,” a press release from Manresa Wilds after the PZC vote said.

“Active amenities are concentrated in the southernmost end of the site, and many active concepts were eliminated entirely including indoor water recreation, a beach bar, removal of boardwalks through the western salt marsh, tree-canopy walkways, and more than 150 parking spaces within the power plant footprint,” the press release went on. “In addition, the design will align with Dark-Sky lighting standards and additional measures that limit light spill, noise, and impacts on neighboring properties.”



“We know how much this project matters to our residents,” Smyth’s statement said. “The level of public interest has been significant, with hundreds of comments submitted and seven separate Planning and Zoning Commission meetings devoted to this application. That engagement reflects the importance of ensuring the community has a voice as the process moves forward.”

At the same time, Smyth said, the park could be a jewel in Norwalk’s crown.



“The redevelopment also presents an opportunity to provide public access and trails along Long Island Sound in an area that has historically been inaccessible to residents,” she said. “Manresa has the potential to be a significant asset to Norwalk.”

“As the process continues, we must remain focused on thoughtful planning, transparency, and meaningful public engagement,” the mayor’s statement concluded. “There is still much work ahead, and we will continue to take this process one step at a time.”

The park’s press release noted it will reopen “nearly two miles of Long Island Sound shoreline for the first time in nearly 75 years, a major milestone for a state where the vast majority of coastline is privately controlled.”

“The plan preserves 80 percent of the 125-acre site as open green space, restoring approximately 50 acres of industrially impacted land with more than 500,000 native plantings,” the press release said.